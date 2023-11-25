Detroit Pistons vs Indiana Pacers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA In-Season Tournament 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Detroit Pistons vs Indiana Pacers can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Pistons player
Cade Cunningha, point guard. At 22 years old, the talented Pistons point guard is responding well for the team, although they are a team with a negative streak and in last place, someone must raise his hand and Cunningha is doing it by leading the Pistons in points and assists, playing in this team requires great preparation and with the team he will be able to improve soon.
Watch out for this Pacers player
Tyrese Halliburton, guard. A young player that is making his way in the NBA, with 23 years old he has a lot to win with Pacers, currently he is the player that has been left with the responsibility of leading the team to the championship, with the season starting, the player averages: 25.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 12.3 assists, with those numbers they hope to add the third victory of the season.
Tyrese Haliburton is now one of just two players (James Harden) in @NBA history to record 30+ points, 15+ assists and 5+ 3PM in back-to-back games. pic.twitter.com/CBxCu7VNoD— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) November 23, 2023
Pacers all-star roster
Toppin, Brown, Turner, Halliburton, Mathurin.
Pistons all-star roster
Bigley, Thompson, Stewart, Cunningha, Ivey.
Indiana Pacers want to secure their place
Indiana Pacers seems to have found a way to lift a trophy and it is in the In-Season Tournament, a franchise that is hungry for titles, is taking seriously the new NBA tournament, competing in the East is very complicated, since there are the two teams that are candidates to play the finals, but there are also historical teams that usually put together great squads, Pacers have not been lucky to qualify for the Playoffs and surprisingly are leading their group in this new format, It seems that one more win would assure them to advance to the next round, while they add another win in the regular season, where they are currently in the middle of the table, the team has enough talent to continue competing, however they should reserve energy for the end of the season, maybe this season will be the one that so many fans have been waiting for many years.
Detroit Pistons continue to struggle
Detroit Pistons is a team that has transcended in the NBA for its history, although they are not the team with more titles, the 80's will be a starting point for the franchise, the Bad Boys marked an era for their very physical style of play, something that in the current NBA would not be allowed, but it seems that nickname has remained far away, since Pistons in recent years has remained at the bottom of the East, it was in the 2018-19 season when they had a decent season, managing to qualify, the team has not had the best of luck and their greatest achievement now is not to be last in the conference, many teams have transcended after a couple of bad seasons, but Pistons fails to find the key to compete in a better way, this season is not being the exception and they are close to say goodbye to the In-Season Tournament.
A decisive duel
The In-Season Tournament is proving to be a great addition to the NBA, this new tournament turned the regular season into something more competitive, with several games already played, it is very close to finish the group stage and this duel between Pistons and Pacers, can define their future, two very competitive teams that do not see with bad eyes to lift a trophy in the middle of the season, but it seems that their future is already written.
The match will take place at Bankers Life Fieldhouse at 8:00 PM ET.