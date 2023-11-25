New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Clippers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA In-Season Tournament 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Clippers Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Clippers match for the NBA In-Season Tournament.
What time is the New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Clippers match for NBA In-Season Tournament 2023?
This is the start time of the game New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Clippers of November 24th in several countries:
Argentina: 12:30 AM on NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 12:30 AM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 11:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Chile: 12:30 AM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 12:30 AM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 10:30 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 10:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Spain: 6:30 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 9:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 10:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 11:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 12:30 AM on NBA league pass.
Latest New Orleans Pelicans lineup
The last quintet of the New Orleans Pelicans:
Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas, Herbert Jones, Zion Williamson and Dyson Daniels.
Latest LA Clippers lineup
The last LA Clippers quintet:
Paul George, Russell Westbrook, Ivica Zubac, Kawhi Leonard and James Harden.
New Orleans Pelicans Players to Watch
You have to pay attention to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First, forward Brandon Ingram (#14), is considered the best player on the team and this season is his seventh year in the league. In the 2023-2024 regular season he has averaged 24.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, they will be very important for the offense and have a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is the #1 pick in the 2019 draft, Zion Williamson (#1), who this season has managed to average 22.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense with his dominant strength. Finally, point guard CJ McCollum (#3) will be key to distributing the ball on the court. Last season he had a very good tournament and this is his tenth year in the league. He has averaged 21.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. game.
New Orleans Pelicans in the tournament
Like the LA Clippers, the New Orleans Pelicans are in Group B of the Western Conference and are looking for first place in the group. They have the first position in the general table after 2 games won and 1 lost. The Louisiana team will try to win as a visitor and should not waste a chance to win since they are in a difficult group. Their last game was on November 20 against the Sacramento Kings, where the New Orleans Pelicans won 129-93 at the Smoothie King Center and in this way the New Orleans Pelicans achieved their second victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the matchup, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team from the Western Conference and because of the experience their players have.
LA Clippers players to watch
The next three players are the most important players on the team and they will lead their team to victory. First, power forward Paul George (#13) is one of the best players in the league, averaging 24.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He is a very consistent player and is considered the star of the team. He must lead the offense and defense to win the game. Another player is point guard Russell Westbrook (#11), the team uses him as a sixth man and at the moment he has averaged 13.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists in the 2023-2024 season. Finally, forward Kawhi Leonard (#2) who has emerged from injury problems and is expected to dominate on the court again. In this tournament he has managed to average 21.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.
LA Clippers in the tournament
The Los Angeles team is in Group B of the NBA In-Season Tournament with the Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans, Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks. They have fifth position in the general table with 1 game won and 2 lost. Friday will be their fourth game of the tournament against a difficult team, the LA Clippers are looking to place themselves at the top of the tournament this season, so they will have to win as many games as possible and try to place themselves in the first two places in the group to advance to the next tournament round. Their last game was on November 20 against the San Antonio Spurs, where the LA Clippers won 124-99 at the Frost Bank Center and thus achieved another victory in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Friday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Crypto.com Arena will be the venue for this regular season match, located in the city of Los Angeles, California. Since October 17, 1999, it has been the home of the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers, it has a capacity of 19,060 spectators and cost 375 million dollars to build.
New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Clippers
New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Clippers!