Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

Brooklyn Nets

How and where to watch the Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets match live?

NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets match for NBA?

USA 6 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Nets performance

Ben Simmons is averaging 17.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game. Cam Thomas is a young player who is excelling in the Nets' rotation. He's averaging 15.5 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. He's a good three-point shooter and has significant growth potential.

Nicolas Claxton is a good defender and rebounder, and is averaging 8.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game.

Brooklyn Nets

In their last five games, the Brooklyn Nets have won two and lost three. The team is in 11th place in the Eastern Conference, with 6 wins and 8 losses.
Heat performance

The team's highlight has been star player Jimmy Butler, who is having an exceptional season. Butler is leading the Heat in points, rebounds, assists and steals. He's averaging 27.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game.

Other players who are standing out for the Heat are Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry. Adebayo is averaging 19.5 points, 11.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. Herro is averaging 20.5 points and 4.0 assists per game. Lowry is averaging 13.0 points, 7.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have performed very well in their last five games, winning four and losing just one. The team is in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, with 10 wins and 5 losses.
Barclays Center

The Barclays Center is a multi-purpose arena located in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, United States. Opened in September 2012, the Barclays Center is known for being the home of several sports teams and for hosting a variety of events, including sports, concerts and live entertainment.

The most prominent team that calls the Barclays Center home is the Brooklyn Nets basketball team, which competes in the National Basketball Association (NBA). In addition, the Barclays Center is also home to the New York Islanders ice hockey team, which plays in the National Hockey League (NHL). 

The arena seats 19,000 people for basketball games and 15,795 people for ice hockey games. The Barclays Center is the largest indoor stadium in New York.

The distinctive design of the Barclays Center was conceived by renowned architect Frank Gehry and the firm Ellerbe Becket. The building's façade is characterized by a mix of glass and metal, and the interior is configured to offer an immersive experience for spectators.

The Barclays Center is an important venue for entertainment and culture in New York. The stadium has hosted some of the biggest sporting and entertainment events in the world, including the NBA Finals, the Stanley Cup Finals and the Grammy Awards.

Eye on the game

Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets live this Saturday (25), at the Barclays Center at 6 pm ET, for the NBA.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA Match: Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
