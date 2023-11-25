Portland Trail Blazers vs Milwaukee Bucks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Don't leave here to follow the Portland Trail Blazers vs Milwaukee Bucks
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Portland Trail Blazers vs Milwaukee Bucks in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Fiserv Forum. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where to watch the Portland Trail Blazers vs Milwaukee Bucks game in the NBA?
If you want to watch the Portland Trail Blazers vs Milwaukee Bucks game, you can follow it on television through NBA TV
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Portland Trail Blazers vs Milwaukee Bucks?
This is the start time of the game in several countries:
Argentina: 4:30 p.m.
Australia: 6:30 a.m.
Bolivia: 3:30 p.m.
Brazil: 4:30 p.m.
Chile: 4:30 p.m.
Colombia: 2:30 p.m.
Ecuador: 2:30 p.m.
Spain: 9:30 p.m.
United States (New York): 4:30 p.m.
United States (Los Angeles): 12:30 p.m.
India: 1:30 a.m.
Japan: 4:30 hours
Mexico: 2:30 p.m.
Nigeria: 8:30 p.m.
Paraguay: 4:30 p.m.
Peru: 2:30 p.m.
United Kingdom: 7:30 p.m.
Be careful with this Milwaukee Bucks player
Giannis Antetokounmpo is the Bucks' standout and the sixth player with the most points average at the moment. The 28-year-old power forward has an average this season of 29.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists. In addition to a field goal percentage of 59.9%. In his last game he contributed to his team's victory with 31 points, nine rebounds and three assists.
Watch out for this Portland Trail Blazers player
Jerami Grant, 29-year-old forward, who has an average this season of 22.8 points, 3.9 assists and 2.3 rebounds. In addition to a field goal percentage of 44%. In his last game he scored 30 points, two rebounds and four assists, contributing to his team's victory against the Utah Jazz.
How do the Milwaukee Bucks arrive?
They have just won 131-128 against the Washington Wizards. They have won six of the last seven games they have played. They are third in the Eastern Conference with 11 wins and five losses, while they are first in the central division
How do the Portland Trail Blazers arrive?
They have just won the last match against the Utah Jazz by 121-105. They have won eight of the last nine games they have played. They are in 13th position in the Western Conference with four wins and 11 losses. While they are fifth in the northwest division
Background
The last duel was in February 2023 where they beat the Milwaukee Bucks 108-127. The Milwaukee Bucks have won seven of the last eight meetings
The stadium
The meeting will be held at the Fiserv Forum, located in Milwaukee. This was inaugurated in August 2018 and has a capacity for 17,500 spectators.
Match preview
Portland Trail Blazers and Milwaukee Bucks will meet in the game corresponding to the 2023-24 NBA season.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the match between Portland Trail Blazers and Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live from VAVEL.