Portland Trail Blazers vs Milwaukee Bucks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
Photo: Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

6:58 PM35 minutes ago

Don't leave here to follow the Portland Trail Blazers vs Milwaukee Bucks

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Portland Trail Blazers vs Milwaukee Bucks in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Fiserv Forum. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
6:53 PM40 minutes ago

Where to watch the Portland Trail Blazers vs Milwaukee Bucks game in the NBA?

If you want to watch the Portland Trail Blazers vs Milwaukee Bucks game, you can follow it on television through NBA TV


If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

6:48 PMan hour ago

What time is the Portland Trail Blazers vs Milwaukee Bucks?

This is the start time of the game in several countries:


Argentina: 4:30 p.m.

Australia: 6:30 a.m.

Bolivia: 3:30 p.m.

Brazil: 4:30 p.m.

Chile: 4:30 p.m.

Colombia: 2:30 p.m.

Ecuador: 2:30 p.m.

Spain: 9:30 p.m.

United States (New York): 4:30 p.m.

United States (Los Angeles): 12:30 p.m.

India: 1:30 a.m.

Japan: 4:30 hours

Mexico: 2:30 p.m.

Nigeria: 8:30 p.m.

Paraguay: 4:30 p.m.

Peru: 2:30 p.m.

United Kingdom: 7:30 p.m.

6:43 PMan hour ago

Be careful with this Milwaukee Bucks player

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the Bucks' standout and the sixth player with the most points average at the moment. The 28-year-old power forward has an average this season of 29.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists. In addition to a field goal percentage of 59.9%. In his last game he contributed to his team's victory with 31 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

 

6:38 PMan hour ago

Watch out for this Portland Trail Blazers player

Jerami Grant, 29-year-old forward, who has an average this season of 22.8 points, 3.9 assists and 2.3 rebounds. In addition to a field goal percentage of 44%. In his last game he scored 30 points, two rebounds and four assists, contributing to his team's victory against the Utah Jazz.

 

6:33 PMan hour ago

How do the Milwaukee Bucks arrive?

They have just won 131-128 against the Washington Wizards. They have won six of the last seven games they have played. They are third in the Eastern Conference with 11 wins and five losses, while they are first in the central division
6:28 PMan hour ago

How do the Portland Trail Blazers arrive?

They have just won the last match against the Utah Jazz by 121-105. They have won eight of the last nine games they have played. They are in 13th position in the Western Conference with four wins and 11 losses. While they are fifth in the northwest division
6:23 PMan hour ago

Background

The last duel was in February 2023 where they beat the Milwaukee Bucks 108-127. The Milwaukee Bucks have won seven of the last eight meetings
6:18 PMan hour ago

The stadium

The meeting will be held at the Fiserv Forum, located in Milwaukee. This was inaugurated in August 2018 and has a capacity for 17,500 spectators.

 

6:13 PMan hour ago

Match preview

Portland Trail Blazers and Milwaukee Bucks will meet in the game corresponding to the 2023-24 NBA season.
6:08 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the match between Portland Trail Blazers and Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live from VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo