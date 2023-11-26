Minnesota Timberwolves vs Sacramento Kings LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Sacramento Kings

After a night's rest to celebrate Thanksgiving in the United States, the NBA returns on Friday night. One of the games takes place in Minneapolis, when the Minnesota Timberwolves host the Sacramento Kings.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been going through an absolutely positive moment and have managed to take the lead in the league's Western Conference, with a record of 11 wins and 3 losses.

The team has won three in a row, away to the New Orleans Pelicans and then twice at home against the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers.

In their last game against Philadelphia, they won 112-99 and managed to take advantage of the fact that the Sixers didn't have Joel Embiid on the court. Anthony Edwards has been the team's standout performer and was the night's top scorer with 31 points.

De'Aaron Fox

With an average of 29.2 points per game, Fox has crossed the line in six of his nine games.
Minnesota Timberwolves favorites

The big surprise at the start of the regular season, the Timberwolves, as well as doing well in the NBA Cup, are the leaders of the Western Conference. In front of their home fans, they have won 11 out of 14 games.
History between Minnesota Timberwolves and Sacramento Kings

The two teams have met 134 times in their history. Minnesota Timberwolves have won 71 times, while the Sacramento Kings have won 63 times.
Sacramento Kings

Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings are in sixth place in the West, with eight wins and six losses, giving them a 57% record. The California team is coming off five away games, where they won three and lost two in a row to the New Orleans Pelicans, most recently 117-112.

During their last game against the Pelicans, coach Mike Brown's team hit 44.7% of their shots and 34.1% of their three-pointers. Their most outstanding players were De'Aaron Fox, who had 26 points, two rebounds and five assists, Domantas Sabonis, who contributed 23 points, nine rebounds, six assists and a steal, and Harrison Barnes, with 22 points and three rebounds.

The Sacramento Kings lead the group in the NBA Cup with two wins from two games, as they have a better points difference than the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Minnesota Timberwolves

With a great start to the season, the Minnesota Timberwolves lead the Western Conference with 11 wins and three losses. The team coached by Chris Finch is currently on a three-game winning streak, the latest of which was against the Philadelphia 76ers.

In their 112-99 win over the Sixers, Minnesota shot 48.3% overall and 38.5% from three-point range. Their individual highlights were Anthony Edwards, with 31 points, six rebounds and six assists, Karl-Anthony Towns, author of a double-double of 23 points and 11 rebounds, as well as three assists and two blocks, and Rudy Gobert, who recorded a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds, as well as three assists and three blocks.

In the NBA Cup, the Minnesota Timberwolves are second in their group with two wins from two games.

With an eye on the game

This Friday night (24), at 9 pm ET, the Sacramento Kings will travel to Minneapolis, Minnesota, to face the Minnesota Timberwolves. The contest is significant not only for the Western Conference, but also for the In-Season Tournament. The winning team guarantees qualification for the next phase of the competition.

The Timberwolves lead the Western Conference at the moment and have been a pleasant surprise this season. Anthony Edwards has been the standout, currently averaging the tenth most points in the NBA: 26.1 per game. French forward Rudy Gobert also stands out, with solid defensive averages: second in rebounds, with 11.8, and fifth in blocks, with 2.2.

Meanwhile, the Kings have had a somewhat uneven start, winning 8 and losing 6, largely due to the injury layoff of point guard De'Aaron Fox, who boasts the seventh-best scoring average in the league with 29.2.

Welcome to the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Sacramento Kings live stream

Hello, basketball lovers! It's now time for a decisive NBA match between two teams: the Minnesota Timberwolves on one side. On the other side is the Sacramento Kings. Follow all the action between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
