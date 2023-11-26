Minnesota Timberwolves vs Sacramento Kings LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
When is Minnesota Timberwolves vs Sacramento Kings and how to follow LIVE?
How and where to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Sacramento Kings live streaming
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Sacramento Kings
The Minnesota Timberwolves have been going through an absolutely positive moment and have managed to take the lead in the league's Western Conference, with a record of 11 wins and 3 losses.
The team has won three in a row, away to the New Orleans Pelicans and then twice at home against the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers.
In their last game against Philadelphia, they won 112-99 and managed to take advantage of the fact that the Sixers didn't have Joel Embiid on the court. Anthony Edwards has been the team's standout performer and was the night's top scorer with 31 points.
De'Aaron Fox
Minnesota Timberwolves favorites
History between Minnesota Timberwolves and Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings
During their last game against the Pelicans, coach Mike Brown's team hit 44.7% of their shots and 34.1% of their three-pointers. Their most outstanding players were De'Aaron Fox, who had 26 points, two rebounds and five assists, Domantas Sabonis, who contributed 23 points, nine rebounds, six assists and a steal, and Harrison Barnes, with 22 points and three rebounds.
The Sacramento Kings lead the group in the NBA Cup with two wins from two games, as they have a better points difference than the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Minnesota Timberwolves
In their 112-99 win over the Sixers, Minnesota shot 48.3% overall and 38.5% from three-point range. Their individual highlights were Anthony Edwards, with 31 points, six rebounds and six assists, Karl-Anthony Towns, author of a double-double of 23 points and 11 rebounds, as well as three assists and two blocks, and Rudy Gobert, who recorded a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds, as well as three assists and three blocks.
In the NBA Cup, the Minnesota Timberwolves are second in their group with two wins from two games.
With an eye on the game
The Timberwolves lead the Western Conference at the moment and have been a pleasant surprise this season. Anthony Edwards has been the standout, currently averaging the tenth most points in the NBA: 26.1 per game. French forward Rudy Gobert also stands out, with solid defensive averages: second in rebounds, with 11.8, and fifth in blocks, with 2.2.
Meanwhile, the Kings have had a somewhat uneven start, winning 8 and losing 6, largely due to the injury layoff of point guard De'Aaron Fox, who boasts the seventh-best scoring average in the league with 29.2.
Venue: Target Center Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA
Time: 10pm
Where to watch: NBA League Pass (streaming)
Real time: VAVEL Brazil