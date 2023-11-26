Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Watch Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Live Score Here
Don't miss a detail Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL.
CLIPPERS!
MAVS NUMBERS!
The Dallas team in the current NBA season presents an outstanding performance in some aspects, but also faces challenges in other areas. In terms of the percentage of free throws made, the team is in 26th place. position, recording 73.7%. However, in three-point shooting, they stand out, occupying 6th place in the world. position with a solid percentage of 38.3%. In terms of assists per game, they are 15th in terms of assists per game. position, with an average of 25.5. Surprisingly, they lead the league in turnovers per game, registering just 11.5, demonstrating efficiency in protecting ball possession. The assistance/turnover ratio is remarkable, ranking them 3rd; place, with 2.2. However, in blocks, steals and average steals per game, the team is improving. in positions 26ª, 27ª and 26ª, respectively.
MAVS LEADERS!
In the current season, the team's statistical leaders stand out in several categories. Luka Doncic leads in scoring, contributing an impressive average of 30.5 points per game, followed by Kyrie Irving with 24.3 points. In rebounds, Luka also leads, capturing an average of 8.3 per game, while Dereck Lively II stands out with 7.6. Doncic is also He is the leader in assists, with an average of 8.1 per game. In steals, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving share the lead with 1.2 per game. Dereck Lively II is He is the main blocker, with an average of 1.1 blocks per game. Dwight Powell leads the field goal percentage, impressing with 72.4%. These leaders reflect the diversity of skills and contributions within the team throughout the season.
CLIPPERS NUMBERS!
The Los Angeles team's performance in the current NBA season reflects an intermediate position in several key statistics. In points per game, they rank 15th in the rankings. position, scoring an average of 113 points. In rebound statistics, they are in 11th place. place, with an average of 44.5 rebounds per game. As for the shooting efficiency, they have a field goal percentage of 47.3%, placing them in 14th place in the world. position, while at the free throw line they occupy the 15th position. place, with a success rate of 77.5%. They stand out in three-point attempts, occupying 8th place in the rankings. position with a percentage of 37. However, in assists, turnovers, assist/turnover ratio, blocks and steals, the Los Angeles team shows a varied performance, with position ;es that vary from 1ª at 26ª.
CLIPPERS LEADERS!
In the current season, the team's statistical leaders are highlighted in several categories. In terms of scoring, Paul George leads with an average of 24.8 points per game, followed by Kawhi Leonard with 21.4 points. Ivica Zubac stands out in rebounds, with an average of 8.5 per game, while James Harden leads in assists, contributing an average of 5.9 per game. In terms of steals, Paul George leads with 2.2 per game, and in blocking shots, Ivica Zubac is leading the way with 2.2 per game. to ahead with 1.5 per game. Jordan Miller has an impressive 66.7% field goal percentage, leading the way in that regard. These statistical leaders reflect the diversity of talent and contributions within the team throughout the season.
HOW DO THE MAVS ARRIVE?
In the NBA Western Conference, the Dallas team leads with an impressive record of 10 wins and 5 losses, maintaining a winning percentage of .667. Houston and New Orleans are tied in second place, both with 7 wins and 6 losses, two games away from the leader. Meanwhile, Memphis and San Antonio are at the bottom of the table, sharing the same record of 3 wins and 12 losses, leaving them 7 games away from the top. Competition in the Western Conference is underway. The competition is fierce, with teams fighting to improve their positions this season.
HOW DO THE CLIPPERS ARRIVE!
In the NBA Western Conference, the Phoenix Suns team leads with 10 wins and 6 losses, maintaining a solid winning percentage of 62.5%. The Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers are in a tight race for second place, both with 8 wins, but the Kings have a slight edge with a winning percentage of 57.1%, while the Lakers have 9 wins and 7 losses, with a percentage of 56.3%. The Los Angeles Clippers remain in fourth place, with 6 wins and 7 losses, while the Golden State Warriors occupy fifth place with 7 wins and 9 losses. The difference between the teams highlights the competitiveness in the conference until the end of the year. the moment.
The game will be played at Crypto.com Arena
The Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks game will be played at Crypto.com Arena, with a capacity of 20.000 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NBA: Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks live updates
My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.