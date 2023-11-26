Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2023 NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics live from the NBA 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics live corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the TD Garden. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics online and live from the NBA 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics game in various countries:
Argentina: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 20 hours on NBA League Pass
Chile: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 18 hours on NBATV
Spain: 00 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 17 hours on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Celtics absent!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Jayson Tatum, a must see player!
The Boston guard is the top figure of the Celtics and is the current leader of the team's offense as the best scorer and best rebounder with an average of 32.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. The Celtics star is back on the court and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be at the top of the Eastern Conference and, after having been considered for the 2023 all-star game, this was considered one of the great players of the season and postseason for their good moment. Without a doubt, the guard's connection with Jaylen Brown and Al Horford will be essential for Boston to meet its objectives.
How does the Celtics get here?
The Boston team began a new season after reaching the Eastern Conference Playoffs and reaching the conference finals where they fell to the Heat and failed to repeat their ticket to the NBA Finals. Boston was one of the teams that surprised by making multiple moves during free agency, great players like Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday arrived to reinforce the team's defensive zone and its rotations. The Celtics have a great squad and are expected to be in the Playoffs again. Joe Mazzulla will have his second season as the team's coach and will now seek to continue showing his potential in the league, after last season's results. The duo Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum will look for the ring to help support the project, the team has been close in several seasons and it is believed that they can get it this season.
Hawks absent!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Trae Young, a must see player!
The Atlanta point guard is the Hawks' top figure and finished the season as the team's offensive leader as the best scorer and best assister with an average of 28.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 9.7 assists per game. The Hawks star is back on the court and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be at the top of the Eastern Conference and, after having been considered one of the starters for the all-star game, this was considered as one of the great players of the season and postseason due to his good moment. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Dejounte Murray and Bogdan Bogdanovic is bringing fruit to a team that could be one of the most interesting of this campaign.
How does the Hawks arrive?
The Atlanta team begins a new season after having reached the Western Conference Playoffs with a team full of promising young players and led by Trae Young. The Hawks finished with a streak of 43 wins and 39 losses to place themselves in eighth place in the East and enter the Play-In. In the Eastern Conference playoffs, they left out the Hornets and Cavs to face Miami in the first round, where they were eliminated in a 4-1 series. For this season, the great core of young people was maintained and the team was reinforced with great players like Dejounte Murray, Jock Landale, Aaron Holiday, Justin Holiday and Maurice Harkless to have greater squad depth. Atlanta begins a new season as one of the teams to follow and the greatest spectacle it can provide. The Hawks' goal is to get among the best in the Eastern Conference and qualify for the playoffs again to see what this young group is capable of.
Where's the game?
The TD Garden located in the city of Boston will be the venue for this regular season duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023-2024 NBA in their respective conference. This stadium has capacity for 18,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1995.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics match, corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season. The meeting will take place at the TD Garden, at 6 p.m.