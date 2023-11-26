Phoenix Suns vs New York Knicks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Last five New York Knicks
Brunson, Grimes, Hart, Randle, Robinson.
Last five Phoenix Suns
Devin Booker, Grayson Allen, Eric Gordon, Kevin Durant, Jusuf Nurkic.
How does the New York Knicks arrive?
On the other hand, the Knicks, led by Tom Thibodeau, have not had the best start of the season and, although they are in the top half of the table, they need to take advantage of home games to avoid stagnation. The New York natives accumulated their sixth loss last Monday where the Timberwolves won by a score of 117 to 100. Currently, the Knicks are in the sixth position of their conference with a record of 9 wins and 6 losses.
How does the Phoenix Suns arrive?
The Suns, coached by Frank Vogel, are the favorites to enter the playoffs in April 2024 and their numbers this season back them up and they already have a six-game unbeaten streak counting NBA in tournament games.The Arizona Suns, who won their 10th victory of the season after a thrilling game against the Golden State Warriors after Kevin Durant scored 32 of the Suns' 123 points to take the win 123-115. The Phoenix Suns are in fourth place in the Western Conference with a record of 10 wins and 6 losses.
Regular season
We continue with the NBA regular season. This afternoon, continues the Sunday day of the NBA season 2023-2024 and will have a very attractive game, between two teams that want to access the playoffs. On one side are the New York Knicks who do not want to stagnate in the mid-table of the Eastern Conference, while his opponent tonight, the Phoenix Suns, gradually has been climbing positions and is in fourth place in their conference.
The match will be played at the Madison Square Garden
The Phoenix Suns vs New York Knicks game will be played at Madison Square Garden Stadium, which is located in the City of Manhattan, New York. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 pm (ET).
