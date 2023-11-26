NBA: Trail Blazers 102 - 108 Bucks, Giannis and Dame lead Bucks to emphatic comeback win

Giannis Antetokounmpo's 33 points and 16 rebounds lead the Bucks to the biggest comeback win of the season over Portland.

The Bucks trailed by 26 points at one point and staged an unbelievable second half comeback.

Damian Lillard dropped 31 points against his beloved Portland Trail Blazers, whom he spent 11 seasons with prior to his move to Milwaukee.

Story of the game

Lillard started slowly against his former employer, shooting zero of four from the field in the first four minutes, but the point guard picked up after making his first bucket.

Malik Beasley's second three on as many attempts gave Milwaukee a four point lead with six minutes to go in the first quarter.

Portland retook the lead a few minutes later as they went on a 9-2 run, Shaedon Sharpe's dunk gave the visitors a two point advantage.

Shaedon Sharpe throws it down to give Portland a narrow lead (Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Blazers took advantage of their opponents turnovers and Jerami Grant's fast break dunk gave his side a five point lead heading into the second.

Antetokounmpo jammed the ball over a defender in a statement finish to begin the quarter with the Bucks in search of a lead.

Four minutes into the second, the Blazers went on a 10-0 run and the struggling Bucks found themselves down by 14 points.

Scoot Henderson shooting the ball for three (Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images).

With a minute to go in the half Giannis chased down the fast breaking Sharpe and swatted the shot away.

The visitors held the lead at half time with the score reading 68-52 led by a solid performance from Malcolm Brogdon, who had 12 points, eight assists and six rebounds at the half.

Milwaukee turned the ball over 10 times in the first half with Portland converting them into an impressive 20 points.

The Blazers went four for four from the field in the first two minutes of the third, Grant drained a three a few moments later to take the lead up to 26.

Giannis was up for the fight as he provided the assist to Brook Lopez's three and then converted an and one three point play in the next possession to bring the lead to 18.

Giannis Antetokounmpo at the free throw line (Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images).

With four and a half minutes left in the quarter, Lillard pulled up from three and the shot was good, cutting the deficit to 11 as Milwaukee started to find their way back.

Despite a far more positive third quarter the Bucks still trailed but by a far more respectable distance at 13 and it was all to play for in the fourth.

Antetokounmpo battled in the paint with the Blazers defenders, drawing fouls and converting free throws to try and get his team back in the game.

Following three previous attempts on the same play, Bobby Portis layed it in to put the Bucks within nine points of their opponents.

Bobby Portis at the bucket (Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images)

Portis hit stride and made back to back threes to give the Bucks a huge lifeline, bringing them within three points of Portland.

With just under three minutes to go, Lillard stepped back and drilled a three to tie the game up at 97-97.

The Bucks took a brief lead thanks to a Beasley corner three, but the Blazers responded and fired back with another tre.

With 19 seconds on the clock, the Bucks put several shots up in the paint and Giannis eventually tipped it in to give the Bucks a 104-102 lead.

Milwaukee closed out the comeback win led by Giannis' 33 point double double and Lillard's 31 points.