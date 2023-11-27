Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay with us to follow the Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers live from the NBA 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers live corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers online and live from the NBA 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers game in several countries:
Argentina: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Chile: 12:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01:30 hours on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:30 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Argentina: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Chile: 12:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01:30 hours on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:30 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Raptors absent!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Pascal Siakam, a must see player!
The Toronto power forward is the top figure of the Nuggets and was named one of the team's captains after the great campaign leading the Raptors to the Play-In. His season numbers are 24.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. Now, it seems that the Raptors star will be able to have less pressure by being able to have a full squad and will have to reduce his responsibilities with the support of the other figures on the team such as Dennis Schöder, OG Anunoby, Jakob Poetl and Gary Trent Jr. Toronto seeks to return to fight for the NBA title and will be a difficult rival within the Western Conference. What is most expected from the Raptors star is a healthy season and that his scoring ability helps achieve victories for the team.
How does the Raptors arrive?
The Toronto team continues its path in this NBA season, after falling in the first round of the 2022-2023 NBA Play-In against the Bulls. The Raptors were ranked ninth with a record of 41 wins and 41 losses. The Canadians are in a good sporting moment and have a solid base of players like Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr. and OG Anunoby. During free agency, good reinforcements arrived for the second unit such as Jakob Poetl, Otto Porter Jr. and Dennis Schröder. Toronto has good pieces to have another good year and qualify for the playoffs, although it seems difficult for the team to fight for the ring. After the departure of VanVleet as the team's top figure, those from Toronto are looking to renew the project with everything and try to grow young talent such as Scottie Barnes and Gradey Dick. This year's goal is to get into the playoffs and fight to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
Cavs absences!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Donovan Mitchell, a must see player!
The Cleveland forward is one of the new figures on the team and hopes that the 2023-2024 season will be one of the best. He finished the season as one of the Cavs' offensive leaders with an average of 25.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game per game. The figure of the Cavaliers comes into this new season looking to get the team into the playoffs and reach a conference final with great young talent to become a competitive team. The point guard's connection with players like Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen will be essential to meet Cleveland's objectives. Mitchell will be the one who will attract all the spotlight and that will help take the pressure off of the promising youngsters.
How does the Cavs get here?
The Cleveland team arrives after having had a good season, the team managed to get into the Western Conference Playoffs, but they were eliminated in the first round against the Knicks. Last season, Cleveland had a positive record with 51 wins and 31 losses, finishing in fourth place in the standings. Now, the team has been reinforced with big names such as Max Strus and Damian Jones, to reinforce all the lines of the team that already has several stars such as Donovan Mitchell, Jarret Allen, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. Likewise, Emoni Bates was added to the team by the draft, this is one of the prospects that could give the biggest surprise despite being a second round pick. This year's goal is to get into the playoffs and fight to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
Where's the game?
The Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse located in the city of Cleveland will be the venue for this seasonal duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023-2024 NBA in their respective conference. This stadium has capacity for 19,450 fans and was inaugurated in 1994.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers match, corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season. The meeting will take place at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, promptly at 6:30 p.m.