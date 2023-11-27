Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Follow here Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets match for NBA 2023?
This is the start time of the game Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets of November 26th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 8:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 7:30 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 1:30 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 6:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Argentina: 8:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 8:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 7:30 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 1:30 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 6:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Chicago Bullslatestlineup
The last Chicago Bulls quintet:
Patrick Williams, Alex Caruso, Ayo Dosunmu, Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine.
Patrick Williams, Alex Caruso, Ayo Dosunmu, Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine.
Brooklyn Nets latest lineup
The last Brooklyn Nets quintet:
Mikal Bridges, Joe Harris, Royce O'Neale, Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton.
Mikal Bridges, Joe Harris, Royce O'Neale, Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton.
Chicago Bulls Players to Watch
You have to pay attention to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First, forward DeMar DeRozan (#11), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his thirteenth year in the league. In the 2023-2024 regular season he averages 25.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5 assists per game, they will be very important for the offense and have a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Nikola Vucevic (#9) who is a very important player for the defense and this season he has managed to average 18 points, 11.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. The team needs him to get rebounds and control the defense. Finally, forward Zach LaVine (#8) is the second most important player on the team. Last season he had an excellent tournament and it is his eighth tournament in the NBA. This season he has averaged 23.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists.
Chicago Bulls in the tournament
The Chicago Bulls had a bad start to the regular season, with 5 games won and 12 lost, they established themselves in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they lost in the first round of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. Their last game was on November 24 against the Toronto Raptors, where the Chicago Bulls lost 121 to 108 at the Scotiabank Arena and thus the Chicago Bulls suffered another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the matchup, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team from the Eastern Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Brooklyn Nets Players to Watch
You have to pay attention to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First, power forward Mikal Bridges (#1), is considered the best player and this season would be his sixth year in the league. In the 2023-2024 regular season he averages 17.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and have a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Nic Claxton (#33) who this season has managed to average 13.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. The team needs him to get rebounds and control the defense. Finally, point guard Ben Simmons (#10) will be key to making assists, he is considered one of the best players on the team and averages 7.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.
Brooklyn Nets in the tournament
The Brooklyn Nets started the tournament very well, this year they are once again a strong team competing in the Eastern Conference. They had a good start to the 2023-2024 regular season, with 6 games won and 8 lost, they are in eleventh place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they lost in the first round of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can be first place in the east. Their last game was on November 22 against the Atlanta Hawks, where the Brooklyn Nets lost 147 to 145 at State Farm Arena and thus suffered another loss in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Sunday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Barclays Center will be the venue for this NBA regular season game, located in Brooklyn, New York. Since September 21, 2012, it has been the home of the Brooklyn Nets and has a capacity of 17,732 spectators.