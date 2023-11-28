Washington Wizards vs Detroit Pistons LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Washington Wizards vs Detroit Pistons match for NBA 2023?
This is the start time of the game Washington Wizards vs Detroit Pistons of November 27th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Chile: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 7:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 1:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Washington Wizards' latest lineup
The last Washington Wizards quintet:
Tyus Jones, Daniel Gafford, Kyle Kuzma, Deni Avdija and Corey Kispert.
Detroit Pistons latest lineup
The last Detroit Pistons quintet:
Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Ausar Thompson, Marvin Bagley III and Isaiah Stewart.
Washington Wizards Players to Watch
You have to pay attention to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First, power forward Kyle Kuzma (#33), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his tenth year in the league. In the 2023-2024 regular season he averages 21.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and have a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Daniel Gafford (#21) who this season has managed to average 21 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. The team needs him to get rebounds and control the defense. Finally, point guard Tyus Jones (#5) will be key to being a backup player. Last season he had an excellent tournament and this season he has averaged 17.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
Washington Wizards in the tournament
The Washington Wizards had a bad start to the regular season, with 2 games won and 14 lost, they established themselves in fifteenth place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they were out of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. Their last game was on November 25 against the Atlanta Hawks, where the Washington Wizards lost 136 to 108 at the Capital One Arena and thus the Washington Wizards suffered another loss in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the matchup, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team from the Eastern Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Detroit Pistons Players to Watch
You have to pay attention to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First, power forward Bojan Bogdanovic (#44), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his eighth year in the league. In the 2023-2024 regular season he averages 20.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and have a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Isaiah Stewart (#28) who this season has managed to average 11.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. The team needs him to get rebounds and control the defense. Finally, point guard Cade Cunningham (#2) will be key to making assists, last season was his Rookie year and this season he has averaged 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6 assists.
Detroit Pistons in the tournament
The Detroit Pistons started the tournament very poorly, this year they are once again a strong team competing in the Eastern Conference. They had a bad start to the 2023-2024 regular season, with 2 games won and 14 lost, they are in fourteenth place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they were left out of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can be first place in the east. Their last game was on November 24 against the Indiana Pacers, where the Detroit Pistons lost 136 to 113 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and thus suffered another defeat in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Monday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Little Caesars Arena will host the regular season game, located in the city of Detroit, Michigan. It cost 732 million dollars to build, it is the home of the Detroit Pistons. It opened on September 5, 2017 and has a capacity of 20,491 spectators.