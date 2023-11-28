Nuggest Stun Clippers Without Star Duo Jokic and Murray

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 17: DeAndre Jordan #6 and Reggie Jackson #7 of the Denver Nuggets in the second half at Crypto.com Arena on October 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Denver Nugget made a statement at Crypto.com Arena in Downtown Los Angeles. Despite missing key players Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic, and Aaron Gordon, they still managed to stun the star-studded Los Angeles Clippers.

Facing off away from home against Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden, the odds seemed stacked against the Nuggets, but Reggie Jackson and DeAndre Jordan had other plans.

Big game against former team

Jackson delivered perhaps the best game of his career, recording 35 points, 5 rebounds, and 13 assists. Meanwhile, Jordan made his presence known with 21 points, 13 rebounds, and 5 assists. Both Jackson and Jordan previously played for the Clippers organization, therefore performing like this in Los Angeles must make this victory even more satisfying.

Nuggets Head Coach Michael Malone even joked about Jackson in the press conference making reference to the point guard always performing against his former team.

“Reggie Jackson plays really well against the Clippers. I challenge him to tell himself he’s playing the Clippers every time we play a game.”

The Nuggets also showed their roster depth, having young players like Peyton Watson and Julian Strawther come off the bench and stay on the court for the final minutes of the game.

Not too long ago Watson was in the Nuggets G-League team Grand Rapids Gold and now is playing in big regular season games for the reigning NBA Champions. This goes to show how good Denver has been with developing their young players through the minor league system.

LA end

Dissapointing loss for the Clippers who just can't seem to figure out how to put the pieces of the puzzle together with four 'big name' stars in the team. Season is only getting started and Tyronn Lue's team has time to put it together but it's definitely something to be concerned about.

Kawhi Leonard finished the game with 31 points and eight rebounds while Paul Goerge really struggled scoring only six points in 37 minutes.

The reigning NBA Champions proved the association that they don't need their three best players in order to perform against big teams away from home. All the credit Jackson and Jordan for their standout performances and securing this remarkable win for the Denver Nuggets.