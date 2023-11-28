Preview Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Generational duel in the West

Those from LA go to the Paycom Center to face the young Thunder squad in search of adding one more victory to maintain the positive record and against a great rival from the same conference. On the other hand, the Thunder arrive at a great moment and surprise in the league by placing themselves as one of the best teams in the West and with a positive streak of several consecutive victories, while the Lakers seem to have found rhythm and are climbing little by little. little positions to get into the Top of the West.

A very interesting confrontation is expected between both teams and this has caught the attention of fans by putting great NBA figures like LeBron James and Anthony Davis face to face against the young figures of a new generation like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Oklahoma arrives with a record of 11 wins and 5 losses, which places them in second position in the Western Conference, while the Lakers have a record of 10 wins and 8 losses, placing them in eighth place in the same conference. Both teams arrive after defeats against the 76ers, the Thunder lost at home by a score of 123 to 127, while the Lakers lost on their visit to Philadelphia 94 to 138.

Players to follow?

The players to watch are LeBron James for the Lakers and Shai GIlgeous-Alexander for the Thunder.

Year 21 for LeBron James, the top figure of the Los Angeles Lakers, who will seek to get the Los Angeles team to the Playoffs again. The Lakers star finished the regular season in a great moment, leading the team on offense with an average of 30.3 points, 8.2 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game. Although LeBron had a great season and was among the MVP candidates, this could not reflect his great year for the Los Angeles team. The physical condition of the team was one of the big problems and this led the board to rejuvenate the squad around its best player. Lebron's connection with Austin Reaves and the health of Anthony Davis will be critical to this team's aspirations. The King is one of the candidates for the MVP of the regular season, the doubts focus more on what the Lakers can do.

On the other hand, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City's point guard, is leading the team on offense as its best scorer and rebounder with an average of 31.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. Shai is in a great moment and is taking advantage of the team's good moment so that the team is fighting to move away from the bottom of the Western Conference table and have a chance of sneaking into the Play-In. Shai has a high chance of being considered for the all-star game and could be one of the starters in February, at the moment he is the third leading scorer this season only behind Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Josh Giddey and Luduentz Dort is bringing fruit to a team with low spotlights but worth watching.

Other important figures in this game are Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis for the Angelenos and Chet Holmgren and Lu Dort for Oklahoma.

This will be the first time that both teams meet this season, they will meet four times and, without a doubt, it is a very interesting duel to follow closely.

Where and what time is the game?

The game will take place at the Paycom Center located in Oklahoma City, in this regular season duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023-2024 NBA in their respective conference. This stadium has capacity for 18,200 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.

The duel between Lakers and Thunder will take place on Thursday, November 30 with the following times in different countries:

19 hours in Mexico

20 hours in the United States (ET)

20 hours in Ecuador, Colombia and Peru

21 hours in Bolivia and Venezuela

22 hours in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay.

02 hours in Spain

The Thunder are the big favorites as they have a great moment within the squad compared to the LA squad, however, the Lakers are adding victories and it seems that they are beginning to go through a better moment, which could be important and they will want to continue so in the competition.

