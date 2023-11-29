Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA In-Season Tournament 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
The game will be televised on ESPN.
Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
Watch out for this Kings player
De'Aaron Fox, guard. The great star of Kings, since last season, is turning his luck around and has led the team to compete in the first places in the West, with 25 years old is proving to be very talented and the team's momentum is good, his current numbers are: 29.9 points, 1.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists.
Watch out for this Warriors player
Stephen Curry, playmaker. One of the most decisive players in recent times, he changed the NBA for good with his lethal shots, this has given the team to be champion on multiple occasions and the player has the same rings as LeBron James, in the current season, Curry has these numbers: 29.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists.
Kings all-star quintet
Sabonis, Barnes, Fox, Huerter, Duarte.
Warriors all-star roster
Looney, Wiggins, Curry, Thompson, Moody.
Kings will be able to defend their throne
Sacramento Kings is having a drastic evolution since last season, a team that without much noise managed to get into the top of the West, in Playoffs was the lack of experience what left them out, but already knowing what they are capable of, makes them an extremely dangerous team, in the current season they are sixth in the West and in the In-Season Tournament, they lead their group, Everything seems to be going well with the franchise and if they continue at this level, we will see them playing finals very soon, the West has the most recent champions and that internal competition will form them to remain in the top of the conference, their rival is not easy and they know it, but playing at home, the public will add that point of pressure that gives a special touch to the game.
Golden State Warriors want to take the group
Warriors seems to have a slow start to the season, the team is in a process where new faces are being coupled to the team's style and that is known, will have to evolve by the arrival of players with very different qualities to which they were accustomed in the NBA, in the duel this Tuesday, Warriors has a very complicated task and of great value, This is because their position in the West is not the best and in the In-Season Tournament group, they will dispute the leadership or at least a better position for them, this victory can be a water part for the season and Warriors has had to overcome exhausting tests and no doubt this will not be the exception, being visitors the test is greater, but they can't fool themselves, as this team knows what the pressure is.
Group leadership at stake
The NBA with the In-Season Tournament has shown that it knows how to evolve for the good of the show, with this new competition, the regular season games have a double value, since the group stage of the new tournament is disputed and in Group C West are about to dispute a duel where the leadership is at stake, Kings must defend their place, while Warriors need the victory to continue advancing, no doubt a great duel that will be seen in the court of Sacramento.
