Why the Detroit Pistons are struggling to win games

Pressure is building on Monty Williams after his team were defeated by a struggling Washington Wizards side.

The Pistons have now gone an unbelievable 14 games without a win after their positive start to the season going 2-1.

What is going wrong?

Detroit struggle to maintain control of games and average over 17 turnovers per game which is the second-worst in the entirety of the league.

The Pistons are also joint bottom for steals with 5.9 per game and are blocked against 6.5 times which is the third worst in the league.

Williams’ side has suffered multiple injuries which has added to their troubles since the start of the season.

Bojan Bogdanović has been plagued with injuries over the past few months and recently picked up a calf strain which has left him out of the team.

The Croatian contributed massively to the Pistons last year with an average of 21 points per game on a 48.8 field goal percentage.

Joe Harris’ shoulder injury has meant that he has been unable to make an impact since moving from the Brooklyn Nets.

The experienced small forward has shown he can be competent at shooting threes when called upon.

However, due to his unavailability, he has been unable to find consistency and is currently only averaging 3.4 points in 14 minutes.

Killian Hayes has had a lot of minutes so far this season but only scores 8.6 points per game on a low field goal percentage and has been inadequate this season.

The Pistons star Cade Cunningham has struggled to lead his team to victories.

The 22-year-old has taken the role of point guard which has left the young prospect with a lot of pressure to create an attacking threat.

With Monte Morris’ hopeful return in the future, Cunningham could make the adjustment to shooting guard which may suit his playstyle better.

He has proven in the past that he is comfortable playing off the ball more often and can offer more of an attacking threat in this role.

Cunningham has often been pressured heavily by the opposition in attack as they are aware of the lack of consistent shooters on the court alongside him.

This leads to a drop in shooting percentage in the second half of games and can make it even more difficult to beat the opposition.

What can be done?

As mentioned previously, injuries have been a massive problem for the Pistons but with the return of a few players expected soon, they could start to find some form.

Williams must find a way to motivate and adjust his team so they can be structured better defensively and be less wasteful attacking up the court.