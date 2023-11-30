Detroit Pistons vs Los Angeles Lakers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
Los Angeles has had a mixed performance this season, ranking in different positions in league statistics. Offensively, the team is strong. on 19º in points per game, with an average of 112 points, while his shooting efficiency from the field is outstanding. is notable, ranking 3rd in the rankings. place with a hit percentage of 49.1%. However, they face challenges in long-distance shooting, ranking 28th in the world. place, with 33.8% accuracy in three-point shots.

Defensively, the Lakers stand out in blocking shots, ranking 6th in the league. position with an average of 6 blocks per game. In rebounds, they are 19th; place, recording an average of 43.8 per game. The team averages 7.5 steals per game, placing them 17th in steals per game. place in the league. Despite a good rate of assists per game (10th place), they face challenges in turnovers, ranking 24th in terms of turnover. place in this category. The assistance/turnover ratio is moderate, ranking 17th; place.

In the current season, LeBron James leads the team in points scored, contributing an average of 25.1 per game, followed by Anthony Davis and D'Angelo Russell. In rebound statistics, Anthony Davis stands out with an impressive average of 12.1 per game, while LeBron James leads in assists, with an average of 6.5 per game. Cam Reddish leads in steals, strengthening the team's defense, while Anthony Davis is the leader in steals. He is the leader in blocks, contributing an average of 2.8 per game. When it comes to shooting efficiency, Jaxson Hayes leads with an impressive 71.0% shooting percentage, followed by LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The balanced performance of these key players reflects the team’s strength in different aspects of the game.
Detroit stands out in several statistics in the current season. In points per game, the team ranks 23rd in the rankings. position, scoring an average of 110 points. However, his efficiency in shooting from the court is lacking. a challenge, ranking 22nd; place with a hit percentage of 46.1%. In long-distance throws, the team is struggling. on 24ª position, converting 34.2% of three-point attempts.

Defensively, Detroit stands out in rebounding, ranking 7th in rebounds. place with an average of 45.9 rebounds per game. Additionally, his ability to block shots is outstanding. impressive, ranking 5º place, with an average of 6.1 blocks per game. However, the team faces challenges in defense, ranking 29th in the rankings. ranked in steals, averaging 5.9 per game.

Despite good performances in some aspects, the Pistons face difficulties in others, such as turnovers and the assists/turnovers ratio, where they rank 29th in terms of turnover. and 28ª position, respectively.

In the current season, the team's highlight is; Cade Cunningham, leading in points scored with an average of 22.2 per game, followed by Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren. In rebounding statistics, Jalen Duren leads with an impressive average of 11.2 per game, followed by Ausar Thompson and Isaiah Stewart. Cade Cunningham also excels in assists, contributing an average of 7.1 per game, with Killian Hayes and Jaden Ivey also playing important roles. On defense, Killian Hayes leads in steals, while Ausar Thompson is the leader in steals. He is the leader in blocks, highlighting the team's defensive presence. As for the In terms of shooting efficiency, James Wiseman leads the field in hitting percentage, followed by Jalen Duren and Marvin Bagley III. The balanced performance of these players contributes to the team's overall success.
In the NBA Pacific Conference, the Phoenix Suns lead with 11 wins and 6 losses, maintaining a solid winning percentage of 64.7%. Sacramento Kings in second place, with 9 wins and 6 losses, being 1 game away from the leader. The Los Angeles Lakers occupy third place, with 10 wins and 8 losses, 1.5 games behind Phoenix. Golden State Warriors are here. They are in fourth, with 8 wins and 9 losses, while the Los Angeles Clippers complete the table, with 7 wins and 9 losses. Competition at the Pacific Conference is The competition is fierce, with teams like the Lakers and Warriors looking to get closer to leader Phoenix, making the race for the top of the table exciting for NBA fans and observers.
In the NBA Central Conference, the Milwaukee team leads with a solid campaign of 12 wins and 5 losses, maintaining an impressive winning percentage of 70.6%. Indiana remains in second place, with 9 wins and 7 losses, remaining 2.5 games away from the leader. Cleveland is here. in third, with 9 wins and 8 losses, 3 games behind Milwaukee. Chicago is here in fourth position, with an inferior performance, registering 5 victories and 13 defeats, and is 7.5 games behind the lead. Detroit closes the rankings, with just 2 wins in 15 games, presenting a victory rate of 11.8% and a difference of 10 games in relation to the leader. Competition in the Central Conference is ongoing. The competition is fierce, with teams looking to improve their positions in the table.
The game will be played at Little Caesars Arena

The Detroit Pistons vs Los Angeles Lakers game will be played at Little Caesars Arena, with a capacity of 33.280 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NBA: Detroit Pistons vs Los Angeles Lakers live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
