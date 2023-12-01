Cleveland Cavaliers vs Portland Trail Blazers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA
Foto: Cleveland

Update Live Commentary
When is the Cleveland Cavaliers x Portland Trail Blazers game and how to follow it LIVE?

Competition: NBA

Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, in Cleveland, Ohio
Time: 8pm ET

Where to watch: NBA League Pass (streaming)

Real time: VAVEL Brazil

How and where to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Portland Trail Blazers game live

In addition to real time here at VAVEL Brasil, the match between Cleveland Cavaliers x Portland Trail Blazers live will be broadcast via NBA League Pass.
Above 109.5 points in the first half

In terms of points scored before halftime, the Cleveland Cavaliers score an average of 57 points, but have far exceeded this number in three of their last five games. Meanwhile, the Portland Trail Blazers are averaging 54 points through the first two quarters. Therefore, the extra guess uses the over market in the first half, where the duel between Cleveland and Portland will go to halftime with more than 109 points on the scoreboard.
Cleveland Cavaliers favorite to win the game

The Cleveland Cavaliers, who have won their last two games, are favorites to beat the Portland Trail Blazers who, even coming off a good victory over the Indiana Pacers, still have a very inconsistent performance, so much so that they have one of the worst campaigns in the league . Therefore, the final result market forecast points to a victory for the Cavs.
Blazer

The Blazer comes in a completely opposite movement. After eight consecutive defeats, the team beat the Jazz, lost again to the Bucks, and won again against the Pacers. These last three games, even with a defeat at halftime, showed a much more organized and competitive team. The return of young Henderson makes the team more intense, and because it cannot surprise the Cavs either.
Cavs

The Cavs had lost to Miami and the Lakers at home after winning four consecutive games. To make peace with the fanatical fans, the team beat the Raptors and Hawks, also in Cleveland, and now hosts Portland, to consolidate the good phase with the third consecutive victory. The triumph could place the team among the top six in the East, depending on other results of the night. The return of star Donovan Mitchell adds more depth to the squad, and makes life much more difficult for the opposing defensive system.
Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers are not doing very well this season, as they have the third worst campaign in the West with five wins and 12 losses. At least, Chauncey Billups' team achieved a great result in their last duel, where they beat the Indiana Pacers away from home.

In the match against the Pacers, which ended with a score of 114 to 110, the Oregon team converted 47.1% of its total shots and 50% from the perimeter. Their most productive players were Jerami Grant, author of 34 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three blocked shots, Malcolm Brogdon, with 24 points, two rebounds and seven made baskets and DeAndre Ayton, who had a double-double of 22 points and 13 rebounds, plus an assist.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in the middle of the Eastern Conference table, where they have a record of ten wins and eight losses. This performance is similar to their five most recent games, where they won three and lost two. And the Ohio representative's most recent commitment was the triumph over the Atlanta Hawks.

In the 128-105 victory over the Hawks, the team coached by JB Bickerstaff shot 53.8% overall and 36.1% on three-point shots. His individual highlights were Donovan Mitchell, with a double-double of 40 points and 11 rebounds, in addition to five assists, three steals and a block, Darius Garland, responsible for 19 points, two rebounds, eight passes for baskets and two steals and Evan Mobley, who recorded a double-double of 17 points and 19 rebounds, in addition to an assist and seven blocks.

Keeping an eye on the game

The Cleveland Cavaliers (10-8) and the Portland Trail Blazers (5-12) face each other this Thursday (30), with the Cavs eyeing one of the spots in the direct qualifying zone for the Playoffs. Currently eighth in the Eastern Conference, the Cleveland team has won six of its last eight games, and is beginning to show its potential for the league, something that was missing in the first month of the regular season. On the other hand, the Blazers live in a completely different reality, as they have won only two of the last eleven games, and are in thirteenth place in the West, moving further and further away from the Play-In places.

Welcome to the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Portland Trail Blazers game live

Hello, basketball lover! Now is the time for a decisive match in the NBA between two teams: on the one hand, the Cleveland Cavaliers. While on the other side is the Portland Trail Blazers team. Follow everything about the duel between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
