Cleveland Cavaliers vs Portland Trail Blazers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
When is the Cleveland Cavaliers x Portland Trail Blazers game and how to follow it LIVE?
How and where to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Portland Trail Blazers game live
Above 109.5 points in the first half
Cleveland Cavaliers favorite to win the game
Blazer
Cavs
Portland Trail Blazers
In the match against the Pacers, which ended with a score of 114 to 110, the Oregon team converted 47.1% of its total shots and 50% from the perimeter. Their most productive players were Jerami Grant, author of 34 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three blocked shots, Malcolm Brogdon, with 24 points, two rebounds and seven made baskets and DeAndre Ayton, who had a double-double of 22 points and 13 rebounds, plus an assist.
Cleveland Cavaliers
In the 128-105 victory over the Hawks, the team coached by JB Bickerstaff shot 53.8% overall and 36.1% on three-point shots. His individual highlights were Donovan Mitchell, with a double-double of 40 points and 11 rebounds, in addition to five assists, three steals and a block, Darius Garland, responsible for 19 points, two rebounds, eight passes for baskets and two steals and Evan Mobley, who recorded a double-double of 17 points and 19 rebounds, in addition to an assist and seven blocks.
Keeping an eye on the game
The Cavs had lost to Miami and the Lakers at home after winning four consecutive games. To make peace with the fanatical fans, the team beat the Raptors and Hawks, also in Cleveland, and now hosts Portland, to consolidate the good phase with the third consecutive victory. The triumph could place the team among the top six in the East, depending on other results of the night. The return of star Donovan Mitchell adds more depth to the squad, and makes life much more difficult for the opposing defensive system.
The Blazer comes in a completely opposite movement. After eight consecutive defeats, the team beat the Jazz, lost again to the Bucks, and won again against the Pacers. These last three games, even with a defeat at halftime, showed a much more organized and competitive team. The return of young Henderson makes the team more intense, and because it cannot surprise the Cavs either.
Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, in Cleveland, Ohio
Time: 8pm ET
Where to watch: NBA League Pass (streaming)
Real time: VAVEL Brazil