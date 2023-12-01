Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State WarriorsLive Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Clippers vs Warriors match.
How to watch Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State WarriorsLive in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Clippers vs Warriors live on TV, your options is: NBC.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NBA League Pass app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Steve Kerr!
And after a fight in which Draymond Green got involved, Steve Kerr criticized the player: "Draymond went too far. So there's nothing to be done. In my opinion, he was wrong and I told him so. That's not what we want to think when we talk about a league like the NBA. So all I can say is that the five games are deserved. I don't have a problem with him going after Rudy Gobert if he's going after Klay Thompson. But there he at least needed to loosen Gobert's neck. The main mistake is the six or seven seconds he's holding it. That's terrible for anyone watching. A terrible example for everyone. He made a mistake, and the league knows it because the worst thing is, above all, the kind of image it brings to the NBA. He has to find a way not to cross that line so easily. That, above all, hurts us. And I'm not talking about complaining to a referee or the taunts, that's part of the game. However, an act of physical violence is not. And it's unacceptable for that to happen. We have to keep doing everything we can to help him not to repeat that. He needs to deal better with the difference between being the incredible competitor that he is and harming himself with certain attitudes. So that's the line he doesn't have to cross. And he did last night, that's for sure."
Injury Report: Clippers
On the Clippers side the injured are Mason Plumlee and Brandon Boston Jr, as well as having Norman Powell listed as questionable.
Injury Report: Warriors
The Warriors will be without Usman Garuba, Chris Paul and Gary Payton, all injured.
Western Conferece: Clippers
In the same Conference, the Clippers are in 10th place with eight wins and nine losses, below the Rockets, with eight wins and eight losses, the Pelicans, who have 10 wins and nine losses, the Lakers, with 11 wins and eight losses, the Kings, who have 10 wins and seven losses, and the Suns, with 11 wins and seven losses.
Western Conferece: Warriors
In the Western Conference, the Warriors are in 11th place with eight wins and 10 losses, above the Jazz with six wins and 12 losses, the Trail Blazers with five wins and 12 losses, the Grizzlies with four wins and 13 losses, and the Spurs with three wins and 14 losses, in last place in the Conference.
Last Matches: Clippers
The Los Angeles Clippers, on the other hand, have three wins and two losses. On Wednesday (22), they beat the Spurs 109-102. On Saturday (25), by 116-106, the defeat came against the Pelicans. On Sunday (26), 107-88, the win came against the Mavericks. On Tuesday (28) another loss, now to the Nuggets, by 113-104, and on Wednesday (29) the win came against the Kings by 131-117.
Last Matches: Warriors
The Golden State Warriors come into the match with two wins and three losses. On Saturday (18), 130-123, they lost to the Thunder. On Tuesday (21), 121-116, they beat the Rockets. On Thursday (23), by 123 to 115, the loss was to the Suns. On Saturday (25), another victory, now by 118 to 112, over the Spurs and, finally, the defeat came on Tuesday (28), by 124 to 123 to the Kings.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 NBA match: Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.