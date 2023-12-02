Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks online and live from the NBA 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks match in several countries:
Argentina: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Chile: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01:30 hours on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:30 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Absences from the Mavs!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Luka Doncic, player to watch!
The Dallas point guard is leading the team on offense as the best scorer and best assister with an average of 34.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game. The Mavs star is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be fighting at the top of the Western Conference and with important possibilities of being considered for the all-star game and entering the conversation for the MVP of the season. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Kyrie Irving and Grant Williams is the most important for Dallas' good moment and its immediate future. Luka's goals are to get the team into the Playoffs and return to the NBA finals with this new group of players.
How does the Mavs get here?
The Dallas team begins a new season after reaching the Eastern Conference Playoffs and falling in the Western Conference Final against the Warriors. During free agency, the departure of Jalen Brunson surprised everyone as he could not agree with the board and that the player was looking for a more important role. The Mavs finished with a streak of 52 wins and 30 losses to place themselves in fourth place in the West and get into the Playoffs. In the elimination round, the Mavs left out Utah and Phoenix, positioning themselves as a very interesting team and candidate for the title, however the Warriors beat them in the series by a score of 4 to 1 and were left out. For this season the Mavs kept their superstar, Luka Doncic, and players like Christian Wood and Kyrie Irving arrived, and they also renewed Maxi Kleber. The team's mystery revolves around the high level of Luka Doncic and the possibility of becoming the NBA MVP. Dallas begins a new season as one of the teams to follow and the greatest spectacle it can provide. The Mavs' goal is to get among the best in the Western Conference and qualify for the playoffs again to see what this group is capable of.
Grizzlies absent!
These are the players who are on the team's injured list: Ja Morant (Suspension).
Jaren Jackson Jr., player to watch!
The Memphis guard is the top figure of the Grizzlies and finished the season as the team's defensive leader and best defender of the year during the NBA regular season. With an average of 19.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 blocks per game, Jackson Kr. is back on the court and is taking advantage of the team's bad moment to show his full potential and be seen as one of the great players of the season and postseason for his good moment. Without a doubt, the guard's connection with Marcus Smart and Santi Aldama is bringing fruit to a team that needs to find results no matter what.
How does Memphis arrive?
The Memphis team begins a new season after having reached the Western Conference Playoffs with a team full of young promises and led by Jaren Jackson Jr. The Grizzlies finished with a streak of 51 wins and 31 losses to place themselves in second place in the West and get into the playoffs. However, in this instance, the team did not achieve the results that were expected after the bad news surrounding Ja Morant. The Lakers won the series 4-2 and finished with one of the Grizzlies' best seasons in recent years. For this season, the large core of young people was maintained and the team was reinforced with Marcus Smart to cover the departure of Dillon Brooks. In addition to this, the Grizzlies received the news that Steven Adams would miss the entire season due to a heel problem. of Achilles. Memphis is not doing well and with the NBA suspension of Ja Morant, the team has tried to correct it in any way possible but the results are not happening.
Where's the game?
The American Airlines Center located in the city of Boston will be the venue for this regular season duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023-2024 NBA in their respective conference. This stadium has capacity for 20,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2001.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks match, corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season. The meeting will take place at the American Airlines Center, promptly at 7:30 p.m.