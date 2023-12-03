Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
OKC!
OKC NUMBERS!
Oklahoma City's statistical performance this season demonstrates a balanced and efficient team in several aspects. Offensively, the team ranks 6th in the rankings. position in points per game, recording a solid average of 119 points. Despite the lowest position in rebounds per game, 26º place with 41.3, the team stands out in shooting efficiency, ranking 2nd in the rankings. place in field goal percentage, with 49.5%, and in 1st; takes place in three-point shooting, with a remarkable percentage of 39.8%. The team also shows consistency in free throws, occupying 2nd place in the rankings. place, with a percentage of 85.4%. Although ranked 17th Ranked in assists per game (25.7), Oklahoma City maintains a low number of turnovers, ranking 7th in terms of assists per game (25.7). place, with an average of 12.5, resulting in a solid assists/errors ratio, ranking 5th in the rankings. place, with 2.1. Defensively, the team stands out in blocks, ranking 8th; place, with an average of 5.9 per game, and in steals, ranking 12th in the world. place, with an average of 8 per game. These statistics reflect Oklahoma City’s versatility and efficiency on both ends of the court.
OKC LEADERS!
This season, the Oklahoma City Thunder has Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as a leader in several statistical categories. Gilgeous-Alexander excels in scoring, contributing a remarkable 30.6 points per game, while also leading in assists, with an average of 6.1 per game. Furthermore, he is He is a force in steals, averaging 2.3 per game. Chet Holmgren leads the rebound totals, recording an average of 7.8 per game, while also being the leading rebounder. leader in blocks, with an average of 2.1 per game. Cason Wallace stands out in terms of shooting efficiency, with an impressive 61.3% success rate. These statistics highlight the importance of Gilgeous-Alexander and Holmgren as key pieces on the Thunder team this season.
MAVS NUMBERS!
Dallas' statistical performance this season reflects a dynamic team, but with areas for improvement. In points per game, the team ranks 4th in the rankings. position, scoring a robust average of 120 points. However, in terms of rebounds, the team is better. on 23º place, with an average of 42.2 per game. Taking advantage of court shots is essential. is reasonable, placing 18th in the rankings. place, with 47.1%. Free throw performance is less efficient, occupying 25ª position, with a percentage of 74.8%. He stands out in three-point shooting, ranking in 6th place. place, with 37.4%. Despite occupying 23rd; position in assists per game (24.9), the team leads in turnovers per game (11.1), but maintains a good assists/errors ratio, ranking 3rd in the world. place, with a rate of 2.2. The statistics for blocks and steals are among the lowest, ranking 27th overall. and 30º places, respectively, with averages of 4.1 blocks and 5.8 steals per game.
MAVS LEADERS!
This season, the Dallas Mavericks have Luka Doncic as their leader in several statistics. Doncic excels in scoring, contributing an impressive 31.1 points per game, while also leading in assists, with an average of 7.9 per game. Furthermore, he is He is a major factor in rebounding, recording an average of 8.0 rebounds per game. As for steals, Doncic contributes 1.3 per game. When it comes to blocks, Dereck Lively II stands out, with an average of 1.1 blocks per game. In terms of shooting efficiency, Dwight Powell leads the way with an impressive 72.4% success rate. These statistics highlight the significant influence of Doncic and other key players on the team this season.
HOW DOES OKC ARRIVE?
At the Western Conference, the leading team is the Western Conference. Minnesota, with an impressive record of 14 wins and 4 losses, achieving a winning percentage of 77.8%. Denver is here. is in second place, with 13 wins and 6 losses, followed by Oklahoma City, which has 12 wins and 6 losses, with a winning percentage of 66.7%. The Portland team is ready to help. facing difficulties, occupying fourth position with only 6 victories and 12 defeats, resulting in a victory percentage of 33.3%. Utah is is right behind, with 6 wins and 13 losses, recording a winning percentage of 31.6%. Competition in the Western Conference remains intense, with teams looking to improve and position themselves for the playoffs.
HOW DO THE MAVS ARRIVE?
In the NBA Western Conference, the Dallas team leads with an impressive performance, recording 11 wins and 6 losses, achieving a winning percentage of 64.7%. Right behind, New Orleans maintains a solid position with 10 wins and 9 losses, boasting a success rate of 52.6%. Houston follows closely, with 8 wins and 8 losses, remaining competitive with a percentage of 50%. However, Memphis and San Antonio face difficulties, occupying the last positions with 4 wins and 13 losses (23.5%) and 3 wins and 15 losses (16.7%), respectively . The dispute in the Western Conference remains intense, with Dallas leading, while the teams seek to improve their positions in the table.
The game will be played at American Airlines Center
The Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder game will be played at American Airlines Center, with a capacity of 20.000 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NBA: Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder live updates
My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.