Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

Update Live Commentary
Stay with us to follow the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons live from the NBA 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons live corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from Little Caesars Arena. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons online and live from the NBA 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons game in various countries:
Argentina: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 21 hours on NBA League Pass
Chile: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 19 hours on NBATV
Spain: 01 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 18 hours on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Pistons absences!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Cade Cunningham, player to watch!
The Detroit point guard is the great jewel of the Pistons and he finished his first season as one of the team's offensive leaders with an average of 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. The Pistons' young promise is ready for his second year in the NBA and is taking advantage of the team's momentum to fight to be at the top of the Eastern Conference and, after having been considered one of the candidates for Rookie of the Year , he was considered one of the great players for this season due to his good moment. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Hamidou Diallo and Bojan Bogdanovic will be essential for Detroit to meet its objectives.
How does the Pistons get here?
The Detroit team begins a new season after being left out of the Playoffs and finishing in third-to-last place in the Eastern Conference. The Pistons finished with a record of 23 wins and 59 losses to place 14th in the East. The Pistons are a team in reconstruction and although the project has great doubts, little by little they have been improving the squad, however, it seems difficult for this team to fight for a place in the Play-In, but it could surprise against one of the best in each conference. For this season the Pistons maintained their young core and reinforced the team with the arrival of Marvin Bagley III and the renewal of Bojan Bogdanovic. The team's mystery revolves around the high level that young players like Cunningham, Diallo and Bagley can show. Detroit's goal is to try to show improvement against teams like Oklahoma and Orlando that are also rebuilding.
Cavs absences!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Donovan Mitchell, player to watch!
The Cleveland forward is one of the new figures on the team and hopes that the 2023-2024 season will be one of the best. He finished the season as one of the Cavs' offensive leaders with an average of 25.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game per game. The figure of the Cavaliers comes into this new season looking to get the team into the playoffs and reach a conference final with great young talent to become a competitive team. The point guard's connection with players like Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen will be essential to meet Cleveland's objectives. Mitchell will be the one who will attract all the spotlight and that will help take the pressure off of the promising youngsters.
How does the Cavs arrive?
The Cleveland team arrives after having had a good season, the team managed to get into the Western Conference Playoffs, but they were eliminated in the first round against the Knicks. Last season, Cleveland had a positive record with 51 wins and 31 losses, finishing in fourth place in the standings. Now, the team has been reinforced with big names such as Max Strus and Damian Jones, to reinforce all the lines of the team that already has several stars such as Donovan Mitchell, Jarret Allen, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. Likewise, Emoni Bates was added to the team by the draft, this is one of the prospects that could give the biggest surprise despite being a second round pick. This year's goal is to get into the playoffs and fight to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
Where's the game?
The Little Caesars Arena located in the city of Cleveland will be the venue for this seasonal duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023-2024 NBA in their respective conference. This stadium has capacity for 19,450 fans and was inaugurated in 1994.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons match, corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season. The meeting will take place at the Little Caesars Arena, promptly at 7:30 p.m.