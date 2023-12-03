Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers match for NBA 2023?
This is the start time of the game Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers of December 2nd in several countries:
Argentina: 11:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 10:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 11:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 11:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 10:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 10:30 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 10:30 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 5:30 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 9:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 11:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 10:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 10:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Houston Rockets latest lineup
The last Houston Rockets quintet:
Jabari Smith Jr., Dillon Brooks, Alperen Sengun, Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green.
Latest Los Angeles Lakers lineup
The last quintet of the Los Angeles Lakers:
Taurean Prince, D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Houston Rockets Players to Watch
You have to pay attention to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First, forward Jalen Green (#4), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his second year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season he averages 20.7 points, 5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and have a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Alperen Sengun (#28) who this season has managed to average 15.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1 assist per game. The team needs him to get rebounds and control the defense. Finally, forward Fred VanVleet (#5) will be key in providing assists. Last season he had a very good tournament and this would be his fifth year in the league. He has averaged 20.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.
Houston Rockets in the tournament
The Houston Rockets had a good start to the regular season, with 8 games won and 8 lost, they established themselves in ninth place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they lost in the first round of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. Their last game was on November 28 against the Toronto Raptors, where the Houston Rockets lost 121 to 108 at the Scotiabank Arena and thus the Houston Rockets suffered another loss in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the matchup, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team from the Western Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Los Angeles Lakers Players to Watch
You have to pay attention to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First, power forward LeBron James (#6), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his 19th year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season he averages 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game, they will be very important for the offense and have a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Anthony Davis (#3) who this season has managed to average 23.0 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. The team needs him to get rebounds and control the defense. Finally, point guard D'Angelo Russell (#1) is the third most important player on the team. Last season he had an excellent tournament and it is his seventh tournament in the NBA. This season he has averaged 17.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists.
Los Angeles Lakers in the tournament
The Los Angeles Lakers started the tournament very well, this year they are once again a strong team competing in the Western Conference. They had a good start to the 2023-2024 regular season, with 11 games won and 9 lost, they are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they lost in the first round of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can be first place in the east. Their last game was on November 28 against the Atlanta Hawks, where the Los Angeles Lakers lost 147 to 145 at State Farm Arena and thus suffered another defeat in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Saturday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Crypto.com Arena will be the venue for this regular season match, located in the city of Los Angeles, California. Since October 17, 1999, it has been the home of the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers, it has a capacity of 19,060 spectators and cost 375 million dollars to build.