Paul George Confident on Clippers Current Situation

The Los Angeles Clippers superstar Paul George gave the win to his team after scoring the go ahead basket against the Golden State Warriors with less than nine seconds remaining in the game.

The Clippers didn't lead in the game until the last possession of the fourth quarter and showed resilience as they outlasted the Warriors 112-113 with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

The eight-time NBA All-Star addressed the media following his 25-point performance to clarify that even though they still have a lot to work on, he's confident on the Clippers current situation.

PG talks to the media

''It's going well. We just have to keep improving the little things.” George said. “I felt confident with the ball in my hand, so I just go to my spot... There was only one of two options — either I make it or I miss it. It’s all how you look at it. No fear being in that moment.”

James Harden scored 21 points, with nine assists, and Kawhi Leonard had 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. The Clippers had six different players in double digits and Coach Tyronn Lue also relied on Norman Powell and Daniel Theis to complete the comeback.

Kawhi Leonard speaks

“We’ve been trying to be consistent,” Leonard added. “We are getting better, but very slow. We still got to keep the consistency up, so we can be a better team. You know, how things been going, it feels great to pull out a win.”

The clippers have benefited a lot from their depth despite letting multiple players walk away in the trade that landed James harden. Regardless, this Los Angeles team seems to be figuring out the consistency that could make them title candidates in the hard-fought Western Conference.