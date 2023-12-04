Preview New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Great game in the East for a place in the semifinals of the In-Season Tournament

The Fiserv Forum will host one of the most interesting duels of the NBA In-Season Tournament between the Bucks and the Knicks for one of the tickets to the Eastern Conference semifinals. A very interesting duel is expected between both teams and especially baskets from any part of the court with a good fight between Julius Randle and Giannis Antetokounmpo in the paint, while Damian Lillard and Jalen Brunson will try to be key by scoring the most points possible. Those from Milwaukee arrive with a record of 4 wins and 0 losses in the In-Season Tournament, while those from New York have a record of 3 wins and 1 loss, both as part of Group B. The Knicks entered this instance being one of the best second places and now they will repeat their rival in the Quarterfinals.

Players to follow?

The players to watch are Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks and Julius Randle of the Knicks.

Julius Randle, the New York forward, is one of the great figures of the team and hopes that the 2023-2024 season will be one of the best. He started the season as one of the Knicks' offensive leaders with an average of 20.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game per game. The Knicks figure has begun to show his best basketball and has connected very well with Jalen Brunson and Michael Robinson. The forward's connection with players like RJ Barrett, Josh Hart and Immanuel Quickley will be essential to meet New York's objectives. Randle will look to be the team's leading scorer and will make the Knicks look to fight for a spot in the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

On the other hand, Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks star, finished the regular season in a great moment, leading the team with 29.0 points, 6.0 assists and 11.2 rebounds per game. Giannis cleared up the doubts that surrounded him, at this moment Antetokounmpo's main objective is to improve and expand his offensive tools with long-distance shots. Antetokounmpo was part of EuroBasket and has shown that he is in great physical condition; in the European competition he was eliminated in the quarterfinals along with the Greek team. With the incorporation of Jae Crowder, the Milwaukee forward returned to his usual position and we will see more and more of him, the Greek Freak is running to be one of the candidates for the MVP of the 2023-2024 season.

Other figures to follow in this game are Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Mitchell Robinson for the Knicks, while for the Bucks there are Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez.

Where and what time is the game?

The game will take place at the Fiserv Forum located in the city of Milwaukee, this stage will be the venue for this duel of the Group Stage of the NBA In-Season Tournament 2023. This stadium has capacity for 18,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2018.

The duel between Bucks and Knicks will take place on Tuesday, November 5 with the following times in different countries:

6:30 p.m. in Mexico

7:30 p.m. in the United States (ET)

7:30 p.m. in Ecuador, Colombia and Peru

8:30 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela

9:30 p.m. in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay.

01:30 hours in Spain

The great moment of the Bucks places them as the big favorites and it is expected that they will achieve victory by taking advantage of the good rhythm, however, the Knicks are a well-managed team and they will want to win the competition and qualify for the next round . Both teams were part of the same group B and in the group stage duel, the Bucks won 110 to 105.

All information on the 2023-2024 NBA season can be followed through the VAVEL signal.