Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
Dallas Mavericks

Update Live Commentary
11:53 AM3 hours ago

When is Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz and how to follow LIVE?

Competition: NBA

Venue: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Time: 22:30

Where to watch: NBA League Pass (streaming)

Real time: VAVEL Brazil

11:48 AM3 hours ago

How and where to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz live streaming

In addition to live coverage here on VAVEL Brasil, the match between Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz will be broadcast live on NBA League Pass.
11:43 AM3 hours ago

Dirk Nowitzki

In an appearance on the latest episode of Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson's All The Smoke podcast, aired last Thursday (30), former Dallas Mavericks player Dirk Nowitzki confessed that there were "a lot of doubts" about point guard Luka Doncic as soon as he arrived at the franchise in 2018.

"The end of my career wasn't very good. We (Mavericks) were doing badly. There was some talk of tanking (losing on purpose) going around. We needed a spark to turn things around. I didn't think it was this kid (Doncic)... When he first walked into the training center, he looked like a big guy, but I was like, 'I don't know if it's going to work. Is he fast enough? Is he athletic enough to run into guys like he did in Europe? There were a lot of doubts from everyone on the team," said the German, an NBA champion with the franchise in 2011.

11:38 AM3 hours ago

Head-To-Head:

The Dallas Mavericks dominated the Utah Jazz with three wins last season in their four regular season fixtures.
In their last 10 NBA regular season matches, the Mavericks dominated the Jazz with six victories.

The Jazz last won a regular season road game against the Mavericks in February 2020. Dallas are currently on a two-game winning streak against Utah.

Mavericks vs Jazz Top Players:

The Mavericks feature Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry, and Grant Williams as their star players.

The Jazz feature Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton, Talen Horton-Tucker, and John Collins as their star players.

11:33 AM3 hours ago

Mavericks:

The Mavericks are an 8.5-point favorite against the Jazz when the Mavericks and the Jazz square off. The matchup features an over/under of 226.

The Mavericks lost 126-120 to the Thunder in their last contest on Saturday. Luka Doncic put up a team-high 36 points in the loss. No line was set for the matchup, and the teams combined to go over the point total. The Jazz beat the Trail Blazers 118-113 in their last outing on Saturday. Collin Sexton scored a team-high 25 points to lead the team to the victory. No line was set for the matchup, and the teams combined to go over the point total.

Mavericks:
Mavericks:

 

11:28 AM3 hours ago

Utah Jazz

In their most recent games, the Utah Jazz have been plagued by injuries. Headlined by their All-Star Lauri Markkanen missing some time due to a hamstring strain, along with second-year forward Walker Kessler suffering a sprained elbow early in the season, forced Will Hardy to make some lineup adjustments.

We've seen the likes of Simone Fontecchio and Omer Yurtseven come into the starting five to create some interesting lineup combos, and it looks like they'll have to continue during Wednesday night's game against the Dallas Mavericks .

11:23 AM3 hours ago

INJURIES:

Mavericks: Kyrie Irving: day to day (foot), Josh Green: day to day (elbow), Tim Hardaway Jr.: day to day (back), Maxi Kleber: out (toe), Dante Exum: day to day (personal).

Jazz: Jordan Clarkson: day to day (thigh), Lauri Markkanen: day to day (hamstring), Kris Dunn: day to day (personal), Kelly Olynyk: day to day (shoulder).

11:18 AM3 hours ago

Teams

The Mavericks have gone 6-6 against Western Conference teams. Dallas is 5-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Jazz have gone 7-10 against Western Conference opponents. Utah leads the NBA with 14.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Walker Kessler averaging 3.2.

The Mavericks average 15.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 13.4 per game the Jazz allow. The Jazz's 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (49.0%).

11:13 AM3 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

On Wednesday night (06/12), at 22:30 (Brasília time), the Utah Jazz, led by Finn Lauri Markkanen, face Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

After a series of challenging encounters, the Mavericks enter a stage of the table against teams with lesser ambitions. However, they are now dealing with a wave of injuries. As expected, Slovenian Luka Doncic continues to lead the team in minutes played, points, rebounds, assists and steals.

Meanwhile, the Jazz started the season without high expectations, as they haven't significantly strengthened their roster. The team is still in a gradual process of rebuilding, with Finn Lauri Markkanen standing out as the team's leader in minutes, points, rebounds and steals. However, the supporting cast has not lived up to expectations, especially with players like Jordan Clarkson, John Collins and Walker Kessler.

11:08 AM4 hours ago

Welcome to the Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz live score

Hello, basketball lovers! It's now time for a decisive NBA match between two teams: the Dallas Mavericks on one side. On the other side is the Utah Jazz. Follow everything about the duel between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
