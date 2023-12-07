Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Dirk Nowitzki
"The end of my career wasn't very good. We (Mavericks) were doing badly. There was some talk of tanking (losing on purpose) going around. We needed a spark to turn things around. I didn't think it was this kid (Doncic)... When he first walked into the training center, he looked like a big guy, but I was like, 'I don't know if it's going to work. Is he fast enough? Is he athletic enough to run into guys like he did in Europe? There were a lot of doubts from everyone on the team," said the German, an NBA champion with the franchise in 2011.
Head-To-Head:
In their last 10 NBA regular season matches, the Mavericks dominated the Jazz with six victories.
The Jazz last won a regular season road game against the Mavericks in February 2020. Dallas are currently on a two-game winning streak against Utah.
Mavericks vs Jazz Top Players:
The Mavericks feature Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry, and Grant Williams as their star players.
The Jazz feature Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton, Talen Horton-Tucker, and John Collins as their star players.
Mavericks:
The Mavericks lost 126-120 to the Thunder in their last contest on Saturday. Luka Doncic put up a team-high 36 points in the loss. No line was set for the matchup, and the teams combined to go over the point total. The Jazz beat the Trail Blazers 118-113 in their last outing on Saturday. Collin Sexton scored a team-high 25 points to lead the team to the victory. No line was set for the matchup, and the teams combined to go over the point total.
Utah Jazz
We've seen the likes of Simone Fontecchio and Omer Yurtseven come into the starting five to create some interesting lineup combos, and it looks like they'll have to continue during Wednesday night's game against the Dallas Mavericks .
INJURIES:
Jazz: Jordan Clarkson: day to day (thigh), Lauri Markkanen: day to day (hamstring), Kris Dunn: day to day (personal), Kelly Olynyk: day to day (shoulder).
Teams
The Jazz have gone 7-10 against Western Conference opponents. Utah leads the NBA with 14.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Walker Kessler averaging 3.2.
The Mavericks average 15.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 13.4 per game the Jazz allow. The Jazz's 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (49.0%).
TIME AND PLACE!
After a series of challenging encounters, the Mavericks enter a stage of the table against teams with lesser ambitions. However, they are now dealing with a wave of injuries. As expected, Slovenian Luka Doncic continues to lead the team in minutes played, points, rebounds, assists and steals.
Meanwhile, the Jazz started the season without high expectations, as they haven't significantly strengthened their roster. The team is still in a gradual process of rebuilding, with Finn Lauri Markkanen standing out as the team's leader in minutes, points, rebounds and steals. However, the supporting cast has not lived up to expectations, especially with players like Jordan Clarkson, John Collins and Walker Kessler.
Venue: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Time: 22:30
