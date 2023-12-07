Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
The game will be televised on ESPN.
Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Warriors player
Stephen Curry, guard. One of the best shooters in the entire NBA, his style of play gave Warriors the possibility of adding several rings, this type of players is what any NBA team is looking for, because they can leave many records, suffice it to say that he has the same titles as James, in this current season his numbers are: 29.1 points. 5.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists.
😱😱😱 https://t.co/m6SIhD3YSt pic.twitter.com/SO2jeWk08J— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 2, 2023
Watch out for this Blazers player
Jerami Grant, forward. For a team like Blazers this player has been crucial so far this season, after losing their great star someone has to raise his hand and Grant is doing it, although the team is not in the best shape, it is not at the bottom, the numbers of this player are: 22.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
Warriors All-Star Team
Green, Saric, Curry, Thompson, Moody.
Blazers All-Star Team
Camara, Grant, Ayton, Brogdon, Sharpe.
Background
Golden State Warriors have everything under control
Warriors is undoubtedly one of the teams that is expected a lot, season after season, their style of play and the stars they have are already a symbol of the NBA, this team can certainly fight in the Playoffs against anyone and the clear example is the last championship achieved, last season they had a very slow start, being placed in the bottom for several weeks, strategy or not, Warriors managed to qualify and play Playoffs, already in that place they did not advance much and so they finished their season, now they are going through a season where they seem to be having a performance like the previous season, but also out of the new tournament, Warriors now just have to focus on the regular season and look for the first places, their current record is 9-11, so they have a lot to improve.
Blazers with a difficult task
Portland Trail Blazers is a team that is not having its best years, no doubt this usually happens to teams when they fail to assemble a competitive roster and with big stars, however, this team has not had big names recently and still was competitive in previous seasons qualifying for the Playoffs, now the team is not a favorite for the title and not to qualify, but in the NBA anything can happen, their current season so far has not been the best, the start was complicated and their performances in the In-Season Tournament quickly discarded them from the competition, now they must focus on their regular season games because from one moment to another they can go to the bottom of the table, their current record is 6-13, with a recent loss to Jazz.
A duel at the bottom of the West
The NBA continues and as always, brings us a great duel, this time Blazers will visit Warriors, in this game both want to climb positions in the West, therefore, they have to leave everything on the court to not fall behind, last season Warriors suffered to get into Playoffs, while Blazers failed to qualify, both want to improve what was done last season and could well start a good streak in this duel.
The match will take place at the Chase Center at 10:00 PM ET.