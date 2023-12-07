Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks live corresponding to the Semifinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament 2023, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the T-Mobile Arena.
Where and how to watch Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks online and live from the NBA In-Season Tournament 2023?
This is the start time of the Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks game in several countries:
Argentina: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 19 hours on NBA League Pass
Chile: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 17 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 17 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 17 hours on NBATV
Spain: 23 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 16 hours on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 19 hours on NBA League Pass
Peru: 17 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
Absences from the Bucks!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, a must see player!
The Bucks star finished the regular season on a high note, leading the team with 29.0 points, 6.0 assists and 11.2 rebounds per game. Giannis cleared up the doubts that surrounded him, at this moment Antetokounmpo's main objective is to improve and expand his offensive tools with long-distance shots. Antetokounmpo was part of EuroBasket and has shown that he is in great physical condition; in the European competition he was eliminated in the quarterfinals along with the Greek team. With the incorporation of Jae Crowder, the Milwaukee forward returned to his usual position and we will see more and more of him, the Greek Freak is running to be one of the candidates for the MVP of the 2023-2024 season.
How do the Bucks arrive?
The Milwaukee team finished the 2022-2023 regular season with a record of 58 wins and 24 losses to finish in first place above the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics. The Bucks were eliminated in the first round of the Eastern Conference against Miami in 6 games. It was because of this that the team decided to make many changes, including the departure of coach Budenholzer. The team will now be coached by Adrian Griffin. In addition to this, Dame Lillard joins the team with the aim of adding her great perimeter game to fight for the championship. Those from Milwaukee are running to be one of the candidates to fight for the championship of their Conference and with the talent of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Dame Lillard and Brook López they will try to finish at the top of the table. The Bucks are one of the candidates to finish at the top of the Eastern Conference and seek the NBA championship.
Pacers absences!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Tyrese Haliburton, a must see player!
The Indiana guard is going at a good pace with his record of 20.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 12.3 assists per game, becoming the team's points and assists leader. Tyrese is one of the Pacers' most important pieces and finished last season as the league's top assister, leading him to the All-Star Game. Halliburton has shown that he can be a great offensive orchestrator and many teams have shown interest in him, which could lead to him being traded to a franchise that is fighting for the title. Since his arrival, the point guard has not disappointed and has taken on the role of team leader, now together with Buddy Hield and Myles Turner they will seek to get into the Eastern Conference Play-In.
How does the Pacers get here?
The Indiana team continues this season after not having reached the Eastern Conference Playoffs the previous year, finishing in eleventh with 35 wins and 47 losses. The team had few changes compared to the previous season's squad, Obi Topinambur and Bruce Brown arrived to reinforce the squad, in addition to the incorporation of Jarace Walker being selected with pick #8 by the team. The core of the team remains almost intact with Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Myles Turner, Jalen Smith and TJ McConnell as a fundamental part of the team. The Pacers' goal is to get among the best in the Eastern Conference and qualify for the playoffs again to see what this group is capable of. The Pacers will try to continue showing a high level, they have a young squad that seeks to show what they are made of and earn an opportunity as star players in the NBA.
Where's the game?
The T-Mobile Arena located in the city of Las Vegas will be the venue for this seasonal duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the NBA In-Season Tournament 2023. This stadium has a capacity for 20,400 fans and was inaugurated in 2016.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks match, corresponding to the Semifinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament 2023. The match will take place at the T-Mobile Arena, at 5 p.m.