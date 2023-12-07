7pm in Brooklyn | OGs on the Block

In a dynamic collision of NYC authenticity and unfiltered banter, Carmelo Anthony and The Kid Mero have unleashed their much-anticipated podcast, "7pm in Brooklyn." With the raw energy reminiscent of the beloved Showtime show "Desus & Mero," this dynamic duo delivers a fresh, unapologetic perspective that transcends sports and dives deep into the pulse of the city.

From the very first episode, it's evident that the chemistry between Carmelo Anthony and The Kid Mero is nothing short of magical. Their witty banter, genuine camaraderie, and unabashed take on the world create a podcast that feels like a conversation with old friends. Melo's storied NBA career meets Mero's Bronx flavor, forming a true New York dynamic that resonates far beyond the boroughs.

"I was trying to get him to the Knicks years ago"



Melo & Mero always had the vision with Tyrese Haliburton 👀 pic.twitter.com/59SSaq17HT — 7PM in Brooklyn (@7PMinBrooklyn) December 7, 2023

What sets "7pm in Brooklyn" apart is not just its basketball talk but its exploration of sports, entertainment, and culture. The duo effortlessly maneuvers from court-side anecdotes to dissecting the latest in pop culture, offering listeners a multifaceted experience. It's a podcast where the boundaries of sports, entertainment, and culture blur into an authentic representation of the city that never sleeps.

The Impact of Wave Sports+ Entertainment

Wave Sports+ Entertainment deserves commendation for orchestrating this powerhouse pairing. The move to bring together a basketball icon and a comedic genius was not just a smart business decision; it's a cultural moment in the making. The podcast marks a paradigm shift in sports and entertainment collaborations, proving that the right partnerships can birth groundbreaking content. In a memorable moment from the inaugural episode, Mero and Melo hinted at the long incubation period of the show. Mero, recounting a conversation with his sister, who shared the sentiment, "I know you're not hanging out with Melo for no reason." This revelation suggests that the seeds for "7pm in Brooklyn" were sown long before the microphones went live, emphasizing the thoughtful planning and genuine connection that fuels the podcast.

As the echoes of "7pm in Brooklyn" reverberate through the podcasting landscape, it's more than a basketball show; it's a testament to the influence of sports, entertainment, and culture converging in the heart of Brooklyn. With its unmatched charisma and insider revelations, this podcast isn't just another addition to the airwaves; it's a cultural phenomenon, and we're all tuning in for the ride. So, grab your headphones and step into the world of "7pm in Brooklyn" – where OG's rule the block.