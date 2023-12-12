Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers live, as well as the latest information from Amway Center Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers match live on TV and online?
The match Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers?
This is the start time for the Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers game on December 11, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 21:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 21:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 2:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (December 12)
Mexico: 18:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 21:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player in Cleveland Cavaliers
One of the most outstanding players in Cleveland Cavaliers is Donovan Mitchell, the 27-year-old American-born player comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 27 points.
Key player at Orlando Magic
One of the players to watch out for in Orlando Magic is Paolo Banchero, the 21 year old American born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 24 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last December 6, 2023 in the framework of the NBA 2023-2024 regular season, where Cleveland Cavaliers managed to win by a score of 121 points against 111 for Orlando Magic.
The player who scored the most points for Cleveland Cavaliers in that game was Doonovan Mitchell with 35, while the player who scored the most points for Orlando Magic in that game was Paolo Banchero with 31.
History Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Cleveland Cavaliers, as of the last five games they have won four, while Orlando Magic has won one, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Cleveland Cavaliers who has scored 587 points compared to 539 for Orlando Magic.
Actuality - Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers have been performing well in the 2023-2024 NBA season, winning 13 and losing nine of their 22 games.
Cleveland Cavaliers 128 - 105 Atlanta Hawks
Cleveland Cavaliers 95 - 103 Portland Trail Blazers
Detroit Pistons 101 - 110 Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers 121 - 111 Orlando Magic
Miami Heat 99 - 111 Cleveland Cavaliers
Actuality - Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic has been performing well in the current NBA season. After playing 22 games, they have won 15 and lost seven.
Orlando Magic 139 - 120 Washington Wizards
Orlando Magic 130 - 125 Washington Wizards
Brooklyn Nets 129 - 101 Orlando Magic
Cleveland Cavaliers 121 - 111 Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic 123 - 91 Detroit Pistons
The match will be played at the Amway Center Stadium
The match between Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers will take place at the Amway Center Stadium in the city of Orlando (United States), this stadium is where the Orlando Magic team plays its home games, it was built in 2010 and has a capacity for approximately 18,500 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers game, valid for NBA 2023-2024 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL. Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers game, valid for NBA 2023-2024 regular season game.
