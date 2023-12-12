Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies LIVE Updatres: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Taylor Jenkins!
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins was fined 25 million dollars after criticizing the officiating. At the time, the coach said: "It was rigged. One of the worst refereeing performances I've ever seen. Serious. I'm fine with it. It's completely absurd. Our team is competing hard and this is what happens? The interactions now with the officials are total disrespect. I know what's coming. It's unbelievable, the looks on their faces when I'm trying to start a conversation to defend our guys who are giving it their all right now. He (Jaren Jackson Jr) is one of the most professional players in this league and he commits a double technical foul, and the excuse I get is that he's attacking a referee."
Jason Kidd!
Jason Kidd, coach of the Mavericks, got angry after being asked about Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, as well as heaping praise on LeBron James: "Maybe it's the things that you thought would happen on day one, that they should have success right away. As you mentioned, they're one of the best duos in decisive moments, but it was something you kept complaining about last season. So write some positive sh.. in there. I'm giving you a bad answer, but you can write positive things. However, you only want to write negative things. Let's see positive things about positive people who are doing their jobs every night. We're only talking about this year, so we can't go back to last season. That's the big problem. Yes, I'm jealous (of LeBron). I'm certainly jealous of what he can do at this stage of his career. He looks like he's 25 or 27. Listen, he looks great. Everyone talks about his physique, but I think it's more his mind. He doesn't feel old. He's got a lot of energy, he loves basketball and he's always trying to prove that he can play at a high level or prove someone wrong. And he's doing it now. He can play until he's 50 if he wants to. He's a champion. His game IQ is incredible, he knows what people are going to do before they do it. But I think every off-season he's always trying to add something to his game. It's incredible that he can do 50 different things every off-season".
Injury Report: Grizzlies
The Grizzlies, also struggling with injuries, will be without Jake LaRavia, Marcus Smart, Luke Kennard, Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke.
Injury Report: Mavericks
For this match, the Mavericks will be without Maxi Kleber, Grant Williams, Kyrie Irivng and Josh Green, who are all injured.
Western Conference: Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies are in 13th place in the same Western Conference, with six wins and 15 losses, tied with the Trail Blazers and above only the Spurs, with three wins and 18 losses, also behind the Jazz, with seven wins and 15 losses, the Warriors, who have 10 wins and 12 losses, and the Pelicans, who have 12 wins and 11 losses.
Western Conference: Mavericks
The Mavericks are in third place in the Western Conference with 13 wins and eight losses, behind only the Timberwolves, with 17 wins and four losses, and the Thunder, who have 14 wins and seven losses. They're followed by the Nuggets, with 14 wins and nine losses, tied with the Lakers, as well as the Kings, with 12 wins and eight losses, and the Suns, with 12 wins and 10 losses.
Last Matches: Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks come into the match with three wins and two losses in their last games. On Tuesday (28), they won 121-115 against the Rockets. On Friday (01), the defeat came against the Grizzlies, 108-94. On Saturday (2), the defeat came against the Thunder, 126-120. On Wednesday (6), by 147 to 97, the victory came against the Jazz and, finally, on Saturday (9), by 125 to 112, the victory came against the Trail Blazers.
Last Matches: Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies come into this game with two defeats and three wins in their last games. On Wednesday (29), they beat the Jazz 105-91. On Friday (01), by 108-94, they beat the Mavericks. On Saturday (2), by 116-109, the defeat came against the Suns. On Wednesday (6), by 116-102, the victory came against the Pistons and, closing the account, on Friday (8), by 127-103, the defeat came against the Timberwolves.
