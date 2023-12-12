Why the Orlando Magic are performing so well?

Jamahl Mosley’s team have won eight of their last ten games in the league and look to make an early charge for the top spot in the division.

The Magic are currently the second-best defensive team in the NBA behind the Minnesota Timberwolves and are a difficult team to break down.

Why are they winning so many games?

Paolo Banchero has continued to impress fans since joining the team and has used his height and physicality to create attacking opportunities for both himself and his teammates.

The 21-year-old scored a career-high 42 points against the Cavaliers and is a consistent point scorer.

German small forward Franz Wagner has also been in great form with solid shooting and brilliant passing plays on the attack.

Despite Jalen Suggs’ size, his defensive ability and relentless hustle on the court have made a positive impact on the team.

The American guard has also improved his shooting this season but his aggression and athleticism are what make him stand out.

Point guards are often unable to make space when Suggs is guarding them as he suffocates the attacker with constant pressure and can move his way around screens at the same time.

Due to Markelle Fultz’s absence, young point guard Anthony Black has played more minutes and proven he can read the game well.

Black is a versatile guard with a brilliant defensive IQ that helps the team concede fewer points in games.

However, there is room for improvement as the 19-year-old has struggled to make a big impact when attacking.

Goga Bitadze and Jonathan Isaac have both been solid and dominated in the paint against the opposition to reduce the amount of poorly contested layups.

Cole Anthony has proven he is a competent shooter and a brilliant playmaker off the bench, which allows him to shine against the opposition when they bring on less experienced players.

The Magic are also able to stop fast offensive transitions due to their hard-working mentality.

What next?

With the future return of Fultz and Wendell Carter Jr, the in-form side will only look stronger in the coming months.

The Orlando Magic are a physical and athletic team with a lot of depth in multiple positions and can go far in the playoffs.

They boast a promising future with many first-round picks in the next few years.