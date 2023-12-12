D'Lo and Link | Backyard Boys

In the bustling arena of basketball, where slam dunks echo and crossovers mesmerize, one unexpected player and his colleague are stepping off the court and into the podcasting spotlight. Enter "The Backyard Podcast," a fresh play-by-play commentary narrated by none other than the Lakers' maestro, D'Angelo Russell, and his behind-the-lens virtuoso, Logan Linkmeyer.

D'Lo: The Showman Returns

D'Angelo Russell, the enigmatic point guard with ice in his veins, has always been more than a basketball player; he's a showman. From those iconic clutch shots to fearless court exploits, Russell's journey has been a rollercoaster of excitement for fans. And now, as he returns to the Lakers, the anticipation for "The Backyard Podcast" is nothing short of a slam dunk.

Remember that high school video where Russell was in awe of Blake Griffin's self-lob dunk at a Team USA camp? "He ain't even stretch tho!" he yelled at the camera, giving us a glimpse of the unfiltered personality that fans adore even before he got to the league. With the podcast promising untold stories and unfiltered moments, it's a court-side seat to the raw, unscripted D'Angelo Russell.

Linkmeyer: Crafting Stories Beyond the Lens

While Russell commands the spotlight on the court, Logan Linkmeyer has been weaving narratives behind the lens, capturing Russell's journey from Brooklyn to the Lakers. The maestro of basketball videography, Linkmeyer's transition from behind-the-scenes architect to on-screen co-host is a pivot worth noting.

Beyond the court, Linkmeyer is scripting his narrative with the Link the World brand, showcasing his entrepreneurial prowess. A clothing line, a bustling YouTube channel, and now, a podcast with D-Lo, Linkmeyer is making waves. "The Backyard Podcast" is not just about basketball; it's about exploring the multifaceted talents of a creator coming into his own.

Backyard Brotherhood

What makes "The Backyard Podcast" special is the tangible camaraderie between Russell and Linkmeyer. It's not an interview; it's a conversation between brothers, inviting listeners into the sacred space of their friendship. The podcast feels like a backyard barbecue, where stories flow as naturally as laughter. Russell's trademark humor and Linkmeyer's creative insights create an atmosphere where listeners are not just spectators but participants in a lively conversation. It's an ode to the unfiltered authenticity fans have come to love about D'Angelo Russell.

"The Backyard Podcast" isn't just a podcast; it's a redefinition of sports, entertainment, and culture colliding in the backyard. As Russell and Linkmeyer open the gate to their world, the excitement is contagious. From on-the-court adventures to off-the-court escapades, the podcast promises an immersive journey. Join the Backyard Boys as they begin their journey into the arena of NBA Podcasting and see how they match up with the likes of Pat Bev, JJ Redick, Paul George, and more!