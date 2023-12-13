Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this Suns player
Kevin Durant, power forward. Durant's quality can not be questioned, although he has not done the best in other great teams, now in Suns he is seen more on the court, away from controversy, Durant's numbers are: 31.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists, no doubt he is being a key player this season for Suns, Durant's talent is high and he is certainly a player to watch out for.
Watch out for this Warriors player
Stephen Curry, guard. One of the best shooters in the entire NBA, his style of play gave Warriors the possibility of adding several rings, this type of players is what any NBA team is looking for, because they can leave many records, suffice it to say that he has the same titles as James, in this current season his numbers are: 29.4 points. 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists.
The first player in the NBA this season to reach 100 made threes?— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 10, 2023
Who else ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/zU7MJCtZhO
Suns All-Star Team
Durant, Okogie, Nurkic, Allen, Booker.
Warriors All-Star Team
Green, Saric, Curry, Thompson, Moody.
Background
Suns and Warriors are two of the best teams in the West and in the entire NBA, every duel between them is synonymous of spectacle and they have made it clear in the first two games of a series to 4, the Phoenix have taken the victory in both games, however the distance on the scoreboard has not been so wide, for this third game, Warriors need to get the win to not fall behind and is the one with the pressure on.
Suns with slight problems
Phoenix Suns is one of the teams with the best roster in the NBA, in the West is undoubtedly one of the favorites to fight for the NBA Finals, but this season they have one more reason to get their hopes up, the team was in the fight for several seasons, but was always a step away, now with Durant in the team and with more time getting to know his teammates, the team aims to be more dangerous for anyone, Although so far they have not been great dominators, they are currently in the seventh position with a 12-10 record, but no doubt they can still get to lead, as they did in the 21-22 season, the expectation is high in this team and if the last champions have been from the West, it is normal that this team wants to be the next NBA champion.
Warriors lag behind
Golden State Warriors is having a complicated season, something similar to what happened last season, something strange, no doubt, because they have shown for many years that they are a team that can compete from the top, Warriors is certainly a team that few want to face in the Playoffs, however, the last few seasons they have struggled to qualify for the next round, they have been there, but have not been as solid to compete, this team with few changes in the roster wants to return to the finals, but undoubtedly the base of the team is suffering the passing of the years and this certainly affects the results, this team is entering a stage where they must give opportunity to the young players, while the consolidated ones find their best form to compete, currently Warriors is located in the 11th position with a record of 10-12, so they must add victories as soon as possible.
Intense duel in the West
The West has the last champions of the NBA and this trend has remained for several seasons, in general the NBA has great teams full of stars, but in the West there is something that makes them compete in the best way in Playoffs, this time, Suns will receive Warriors in a duel of the NBA regular season, no doubt two of the best teams will be measured big head to head in order to add a victory to their record.
