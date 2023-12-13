Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
CELTICS VS CAVS!
CAV NUMBERS!
The Cleveland Cavaliers team's performance this NBA season reveals an intermediate position in several important statistics. In terms of scoring, Cleveland is ranked 23rd, averaging 111 points per game. In terms of rebounds, they rank 13th, registering 44.3 per game, while in field goal percentage they rank 14th, with 47.4%. The team demonstrates efficiency in free throws, occupying 20th place with a percentage of 77.3%. In team play, they present challenges, ranking 24th in assists per game (25) and 20th in turnovers per game (13.9). Defensively, they have a solid performance in steals, ranking 9th with an average of 8 per game, but they rank 17th in blocks per game (4.8). In short, the Cleveland Cavaliers are looking for consistency and improvements in several areas to strengthen their position in the league.
CAVS LEADERS!
In this NBA season, Donovan Mitchell stands out as the leader in points for his team, with an average of 27.4 points per game, followed by Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. Mobley also leads in rebounds, averaging an impressive 10.5 per game, followed by Jarrett Allen. Darius Garland takes the lead in assists, averaging 6.1 per game. Mitchell leads in steals, while Evan Mobley stands out in blocks, averaging 1.7 per game. As for field goal effectiveness, Tristan Thompson leads the way with an incredible 69.7% shooting percentage, followed by Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. These individual performances contribute to the team's overall success this season.
CELTICS NUMBERS!
The Boston Celtics demonstrate solid performance in several statistical categories in the current NBA season. In points per game, the team occupies 7th position, recording an average of 117 points. They also stand out in the rebounding category, ranking 3rd, with an average of 46.8 per game. However, their team play is reflected in their assist statistics, where they rank 26th with 24.8 assists per game. Boston displays shooting efficiency, ranking 11th in field goal percentage (47.5%) and 7th in free throw percentage (80.4%). The team excels defensively, ranking 7th in blocks per game (6) and 25th in steals per game (6.7). Although they have areas of emphasis, the average rating in some statistics reveals challenges to be overcome to improve overall performance.
CELTICS LEADERS!
In the current season, the statistical leaders of NBA teams stand out in several categories. Jayson Tatum leads in points scored, averaging an impressive 27.4 points per game, followed by Jaylen Brown at 22.1 and Kristaps Porzingis at 19.2. In terms of rebounds, Tatum also stands out, averaging 8.8 per game, followed by Jrue Holiday and Al Horford. Derrick White leads in assists, averaging 5.1 per game. Jaylen Brown leads in steals, while Kristaps Porzingis stands out in blocks, with 1.6 per game. Luke Kornet has an impressive field goal percentage, leading with 74.4%. These individual performances contribute to their teams' success in the current season.
HOW DO CAVS ARRIVE?
In the NBA Central Conference, Milwaukee leads with an impressive record of 16 wins and 7 losses, maintaining a winning percentage of 69.6%. Right behind, Indiana has a consistent performance, with 13 wins and 8 losses, reaching a rate of 61.9%. The Cleveland team is in third place, recording 13 wins and 11 losses, with a difference of 3.5 games in relation to the leader. In fourth, Chicago faces a challenge, with 9 wins and 16 losses, 8 games away from the lead. Finally, Detroit occupies last place, with just 2 wins and 21 losses, presenting a win rate of 8.7%. These numbers outline the current dynamics of the Central Conference, highlighting Milwaukee's dominance and the struggles of other teams to reach a more favorable position in the table.
HOW DO CELTICS ARRIVE?
In the NBA Eastern Conference, the current standings show Boston leading with 17 wins and 5 losses while maintaining a strong .773 winning percentage. Philadelphia is in second place, with 15 wins and 7 losses, 2 games away from the leader. New York occupies third place, recording 13 wins and 9 losses, 4 games away from the top. Right behind, Brooklyn is in fourth place, with 12 wins and 10 losses, 5 games behind leader Boston. Toronto closes the table in fifth place, with 9 wins and 14 losses, 8.5 games behind first place. Competition in the conference promises to remain intense with teams looking to improve their positions in the table.
The game will be played at TD Garden
The Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliersgame will be played at TD Garden, with a capacity at 20.000 people.
