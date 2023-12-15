Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers match for NBA 2023?
This is the start time of the game Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers of December 14th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 10:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 11:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 11:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 10:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 10:30 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 10:30 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 4:30 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 9:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 10:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 9:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 11:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Latest Golden State Warriors lineup
The last Golden State Warriors quintet:
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevon Looney, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green.
Latest LA Clippers lineup
The last LA Clippers quintet:
Paul George, Russell Westbrook, Ivica Zubac, Kawhi Leonard and James Harden.
Golden State Warriors Players to Watch
The next three players are the most important players on the team and they will lead their team to victory. First, point guard Stephen Curry (#30) is one of the best players in the league, averaging 32.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game this season. He is a very consistent player and is the star of the team. He must lead the offense and defense to win the game. Another player is forward Klay Thompson (#11), the last tournament helped the team have a good season and at the moment he has averaged 15.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists in the 2022-2023 season. He is one of the best shooters in the league and we should keep an eye on him. Finally, forward Andrew Wiggins (#22) had his contract extended this season and is expected to become the team's third most important player. In the tournament he has averaged 18.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.
Golden State Warriors in the tournament
The Golden State Warriors had a good start to the regular season, with 8 games won and 8 lost, they established themselves in ninth place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they lost in the first round of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. Their last game was on December 9 against the Toronto Raptors, where the Golden State Warriors lost 121 to 108 at the Scotiabank Arena and thus the Golden State Warriors suffered another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the matchup, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team from the Western Conference and because of the experience their players have.
LA Clippers players to watch
The next three players are the most important players on the team and they will lead their team to victory. First, power forward Paul George (#13), last season he was one of the best players in the league by averaging 23.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5 assists per game. He is a very consistent player and is the star of the team. He must lead the offense and defense to win the game. This season he has managed to average 15 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists. Another player is point guard Russell Westbrook (#11), the team uses him as a sixth man and at the moment he has averaged 11.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists in the 2023-2024 season. Finally, forward Kawhi Leonard (#2) returns to play and is expected to dominate on the court again. In the tournament he has averaged 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2 assists in the 2023-2024 season.
LA Clippers in the tournament
The LA Clippers started the tournament very well, this year they are once again a strong team competing in the Western Conference. They had a good start to the 2023-2024 regular season, with 13 games won and 10 lost, they are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they lost in the first round of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can be first place in the west. Their last game was on December 9 against the Atlanta Hawks, where the LA Clippers lost 147 to 145 at State Farm Arena and thus suffered another defeat in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Thursday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Crypto.com Arena will be the venue for this regular season match, located in the city of Los Angeles, California. Since October 17, 1999, it has been the home of the LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers, it has a capacity of 19,060 spectators and cost 375 million dollars to build.