Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

Where and how to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs live online
The game will be televised on ESPN.
Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Spurs player
Victor Wembanyama, center. The biggest NBA prospect has arrived from France, a player that seems to reinvent the league with his 2.24 meters of height, the rookie joined Supura as part of a great project for the future, with 19 years old, the player has everything to achieve incredible things, his numbers so far are: 19.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
Watch out for this Lakers player
LeBron James, small forward. One of the best players in the history of the NBA, a player who has won titles in the teams to which he has belonged, James is more than proven and in every game is breaking records, this season he averages: 25.3.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists, if injuries leave him, he can make the Lakers continue to advance in everything he has planned.
Spurs all-star roster
Sochan, Johnson, Wembanyama, Vassell, Branham.
Lakers All-Star Team
Davis, Prince, James, Reddish, Russell.
Face to face
Lakers and Spurs have faced each other once this season and it was very recent, on December 13 and it was the team from Los Angeles who won with a score of 122-119, a very tight result, no doubt, now in the second duel Lakers can secure the series or maybe Spurs want to break the streak of 18 consecutive defeats.
Spurs does not get up
San Antonio Spurs is not doing well at all, contrary to what would be expected from this team, San Antonio continues with negative results, their project is focused on young players, the great star Wembanyama, if he has demonstrated his abilities, but he can not carry the whole team, Spurs is known for knowing how to capture talent and take them to the top, for some teams it is not profitable to have to wait so many years to achieve something important, Spurs is in the basement of the West with a record of 3-20, the worrying thing is their negative streak of 18 consecutive losses, it seems complicated that the team can turn the moment around and have a great comeback, although there is still much season, it looks like they will have a season like the previous one where they made a 22-60, the people of San Antonio had great expectations and little by little they are losing them.
Lakers in great shape
Los Angeles Lakers is taking a second wind and it seems that the great competitive team has returned, Lakers after winning the title in 2020, had not had the best luck in the next three seasons, having caught up with Celtics in titles has caused the Boston team to be favorite every season, but so far has not been lucky, Lakers can take confidence from the recent NBA competition which is the In-Season Tournament, Lakers took the first title and this has put them in the first places in the West, now with their 15-10 record, Lakers visit Spurs in a duel where they will look for the second consecutive victory, they must take advantage of this moment, as Suns and Warriors are below in the table and will want to rebound as soon as possible, but while this happens, Lakers can not give anything away.
Great duel in the West
The Western Conference brings us a great meeting of two historic teams in the NBA, Lakers vs. Spurs, a duel of two NBA greats, the game promises to be a good show, as they are two beloved franchises around the world, the present of both teams is very different, because the projects they carry are focused on different things, Lakers is focused on the present and Spurs is thinking about the future.
