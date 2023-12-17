Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
Don't miss a detail Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawkss match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL.
HOW DO THE HAWKS ARRIVE?

In the current NBA Southeastern Conference standings, the Orlando Magic lead the way with an impressive 16-7 record, achieving a .696 winning percentage. The Miami Heat occupies second place, with 14 wins and 11 losses, with a percentage of .560 and a difference of 3 games in relation to the leader.

The Atlanta Hawks are in third place, with a performance of 9 wins and 14 losses, recording a percentage of .391. Next, the Charlotte Hornets are in fourth place, with 7 wins and 15 losses, and a percentage of .318. Finally, the Washington Wizards are in fifth place, with just 3 wins and 20 losses, with a winning percentage of .130 and a difference of 13 games in relation to the conference leader.

HOW DO CAVS ARRIVE?

In the Central Division, Milwaukee leads with an impressive record of 17 wins and 7 losses, maintaining a solid 70.8% win percentage. In second place, Indiana records 13 wins and 9 losses, with a winning percentage of 59.1%, being 3.0 games away from the leader. Cleveland occupies third place, with 13 wins and 12 losses, maintaining a winning percentage of 52%, with a difference of 4.5 games in relation to Milwaukee. Chicago is here. is in fourth place, with 10 wins and 16 losses, while Detroit closes the ranking in fifth place, with just 2 wins and 22 losses, holding a winning percentage of 8.3 %. The Detroit team is ready. 15 games away from the division leader.
HAWKS NUMBERS!

The Atlanta basketball team presents a remarkable performance in several aspects in the current season. Ranking 3rd; In points per game, with an impressive average of 122, the team demonstrates a robust offense. In terms of rebounds per game, they rank 12th in terms of rebounds per game. position, reaching 44.4. However, their shooting percentage from the field puts them in the 20th place in the world. position, with 46.7%. The excellence in free throws stands out, ranking 5th in the rankings. position, with a success rate of 83.4%.

Performance on 3-point shots is excellent. solid, ranking them 11th; place, with 37.3%. In assists per game statistics, Atlanta is second to none. on 21º place, with 25.4, while in turnovers per game, they rank 14th; position, with 13.2. The assistance/turnover ratio is of 1.9, placing them at 16º place. In blocks per game, they are 23rd in blocks. position, with 4.5, but they lead in ball steals, reaching 1st in ball steals. position, with an average of 8.8 steals.

HAWKS LEADERS!

This season, the team's leaders have shown outstanding performances in several essential statistics. Trae Young leads in points, accumulating an average of 27.2 per game, while Clint Capela stands out in rebounds, contributing an average of 10.3 per game. In addition to being the leading scorer, Young also leads in assists, dishing out an impressive 10.8 per game.

On defense, Dejounte Murray stands out in steals, registering 1.6 per game, and Clint Capela leads in blocks, with an average of 1.7 per game. As for the In terms of shooting efficiency, Jalen Johnson leads with a remarkable 59.4% hitting percentage. These statistics highlight the diversity of talent on the team, reflected in success in both attack and defense throughout the season.

CAV NUMBERS!

The Cleveland basketball team currently holds the 24th position in points per game, averaging 110 points. In terms of rebounds per game, they rank 14th with 44.1 rebounds. Their field goal percentage is at the 14th spot, shooting at 47.4%. When it comes to free throw accuracy, Cleveland holds the 17th position with a percentage of 77.8%. In 3-point shooting, they are positioned 25th, achieving a 34.5% success rate. The team ranks 25th in assists per game with 24.9 and 21st in turnovers per game with 14. The assist/turnover ratio is at 1.8, placing them at the 21st spot. Cleveland ranks 19th in blocked shots per game with 4.7, while their performance in steals per game is notable, securing the 9th position with 8 steals.
CAVS LEADERS!

In the current season, team leaders' performance in key statistics reflects their impact on matches. Donovan Mitchell, scoring an average of 27.6 points per game, is the driving force on offense, followed by Darius Garland, contributing 20.7 points. Evan Mobley stands out as the leader in rebounds, averaging 10.5 per game, while Garland leads in assists, distributing 5.9 per game.

On defense, Donovan Mitchell also stands out, leading in steals averaging 1.9 per game, and Evan Mobley impresses with 1.7 blocks per game. As for shooting efficiency, Tristan Thompson leads the way with an impressive 70.6% shooting percentage, followed by Jarrett Allen with 66.7%. These statistics reveal each player's valuable contribution to the team's success throughout the season.

The game will be played at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks game will be played at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, with a capacity at 20.000 people.
