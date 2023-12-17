Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks Live Score Here
CAVS!
HOW DO THE HAWKS ARRIVE?
The Atlanta Hawks are in third place, with a performance of 9 wins and 14 losses, recording a percentage of .391. Next, the Charlotte Hornets are in fourth place, with 7 wins and 15 losses, and a percentage of .318. Finally, the Washington Wizards are in fifth place, with just 3 wins and 20 losses, with a winning percentage of .130 and a difference of 13 games in relation to the conference leader.
HOW DO CAVS ARRIVE?
HAWKS NUMBERS!
Performance on 3-point shots is excellent. solid, ranking them 11th; place, with 37.3%. In assists per game statistics, Atlanta is second to none. on 21º place, with 25.4, while in turnovers per game, they rank 14th; position, with 13.2. The assistance/turnover ratio is of 1.9, placing them at 16º place. In blocks per game, they are 23rd in blocks. position, with 4.5, but they lead in ball steals, reaching 1st in ball steals. position, with an average of 8.8 steals.
HAWKS LEADERS!
On defense, Dejounte Murray stands out in steals, registering 1.6 per game, and Clint Capela leads in blocks, with an average of 1.7 per game. As for the In terms of shooting efficiency, Jalen Johnson leads with a remarkable 59.4% hitting percentage. These statistics highlight the diversity of talent on the team, reflected in success in both attack and defense throughout the season.
CAV NUMBERS!
CAVS LEADERS!
On defense, Donovan Mitchell also stands out, leading in steals averaging 1.9 per game, and Evan Mobley impresses with 1.7 blocks per game. As for shooting efficiency, Tristan Thompson leads the way with an impressive 70.6% shooting percentage, followed by Jarrett Allen with 66.7%. These statistics reveal each player's valuable contribution to the team's success throughout the season.