Portland Trail Blazers vs Dallas Mavericks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
Photo: Disclosure/Blazers

BLAZERS!

Photo: Disclosure/Blazers
MAVS NUMBERS!

The Dallas basketball team's performance this season is marked by a strong offensive presence, standing out in points per game, occupying 6th place with an average of 119 points. Despite a solid performance in field goals, with a percentage of 47.3%, the team faces challenges in rebounding, ranking 24th with 42 per game. Free throw accuracy is an area of improvement, ranking 26th, at 75.5%. The efficiency in the distribution of assists stands out, occupying 17th position with an average of 25.7 per game. However, the team faces difficulties in defense, recording a high average of turnovers, ranking 2nd in this aspect, but compensates with an excellent assist/turnover ratio, occupying 3rd position. The team seeks to balance its defensive and offensive aspects to achieve a more consistent performance throughout the season.
MAVS LEADERS!

In the current NBA season, Luka Doncic stands out as a leader in several categories for his team. Doncic leads in points scored, averaging an impressive 32.3 per game, while also contributing significantly in assists, recording an average of 9.1 per game. Furthermore, he is the leader in rebounds, with an average of 8.1 per game.

Dereck Lively II stands out defensively, leading in blocks, with an average of 1.6 per game, and showing remarkable shooting efficiency, leading with an impressive success percentage of 74.0%. Kyrie Irving is a key player, contributing points, assists and steals. These individual leaders reflect the diverse impact of key players on the team, addressing different aspects of the game.

BLAZERS NUMBERS!

The Portland basketball team's performance in the current season reflects a challenging position in the league. Offensively, they struggle, ranking 29th in points per game with an average of 107. Additionally, their shooting efficiency is the worst, ranking 30th with a 43.2% success percentage. The situation does not improve in terms of assist statistics, where they are in last place, registering just 22.3 assists per game, and in the assist/error ratio, again occupying 30th place with 1.5. Despite these challenges, the team demonstrates outstanding defense, leading in steals, with an average of 8.8 per game. The Portland team seeks to improve its performance to overcome these difficulties and climb the league table.
BLAZERS LEADERS!

This season, statistical leaders stand out in several categories for their NBA teams. Anfernee Simons stands out as the main scorer, accumulating an impressive average of 24.6 points per game, followed by Jerami Grant with 22.1 and Shaedon Sharpe with 18.1. In hits, Deandre Ayton leads with 10.7 per game, while Malcolm Brogdon is the leader in assists, distributing 5.8 per game.

Defensively, Matisse Thybulle leads in steals, with an average of 1.5 per game, and Robert Williams III is the outstanding in blocks, registering 1.2 per game. As for shooting efficiency, Robert Williams III leads the way with an impressive 65.4% success percentage, followed by Deandre Ayton with 57.9%. These individual performances reflect the diversity of talent and skill within the league.

HOW DOES THE MAVS ARRIVE?

In the NBA Western Conference, the Dallas team leads with a record of 15 wins and 9 losses, maintaining a winning percentage of 62.5%. Houston and New Orleans are tied for second place, both 1.5 games behind the leader, with records of 12 wins and 9 losses for the Rockets and 14 wins and 11 losses for the Pelicans. Memphis is further away, with 6 wins and 17 losses, 8.5 games behind the leader. San Antonio is at the bottom of the table, with just 3 wins and 20 losses, 11.5 games behind first place. Competition in the Western Conference is fierce, with teams looking to improve their performance to advance in the standings.
HOW DO THE BLAZERS ARRIVE?

In the NBA Western Conference, the Minnesota team leads with 18 wins and 5 losses, maintaining a solid winning percentage of 78.3%. Denver occupies second place, with 17 wins and 9 losses, being 2.5 games away from the leader. Right behind, Oklahoma City presents a consistent performance, with 15 wins and 8 losses, being 3 games away from the top. Utah remains in fourth place, with 9 wins and 16 losses, while Portland closes the table, having won just 6 wins in 23 games played. Competition in the conference is fierce, with teams looking to consolidate their positions for the playoffs.
The game will be played at Moda Center

The Portland Trail Blazers vs Dallas Mavericks game will be played at Moda Center, with a capacity at 20.000 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NBA: Portland Trail Blazers vs Dallas Mavericks live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
