NBA: Magic 97 - 114 Celtics, Jaylen Brown leads Boston to back to back wins over Orlando

The Celtics won their 20th game of the season with a home win over the Magic led by Jaylen Brown's 31 points.

Paulo Banchero's individual brilliance wasn't enough to keep his team in the game as he closed out with 36 points and 10 rebounds.

This was the tenth time this season and the fifth time this month that all five of the Celtics starters scored double digits.

Story of the game

Boston looked to remain the only team to be unbeaten at home so far this season as they entered the game off the back of their win over tonight's opponents on Friday.

The Magic brought the energy in the early stages as Franz Wagner threw it up to Jalen Suggs who slammed it down with force.

Banchero was excellent in the first quarter, scoring 19 points with nine of them coming from beyond the arc.

Orlando held a lead for the entire quarter and led 31-27 after the first 12 .

Anthony Black looks to pass to Franz Wagner (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)

Three minutes into the second, Payton Pritchard drained a three to give the Celtics the lead for the first time in the game.

Banchero's range shooting was on show with the forward shooting four threes on five attempts half way through the second.

In a poor shooting quarter for Orlando, Wagner struggled in particular, only making one of his 10 field goal attempts.

Boston built up some momentum towards the end of the half and went into the interval up 50-61.

Jayson Tatum dunks the ball at TD Garden (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)

Boston controlled the first six minutes of the third but Orlando did well to stay competitive against the joint best team in the league.

As the third drew on the Magic continued to chip away at their opponents lead and a Banchero free throw brought them within four with five minutes to go.

But on the next possession Kristaps Porzingis challenged three defenders at the rim and threw down a put back dunk while being fouled, converting the free throw.

The Celtics reclaimed a healthy nine point lead heading into the final 12.

Payton Pritchard shoots over Mortiz Wagner (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

After five minutes in the fourth, Brown made back to back threes to give the Celtics a comfortable 16 point lead.

Two minutes later Jayson Tatum blocked Banchero at the rim as his side led by 18 with the Celtics looking more and more confident.

Tatum, Brown and co. closed out the win to take give them back to back wins over Orlando.

Next up the Celtics will cross the country to take on the Warriors while the Magic take on fellow Florida side Miami Heat.