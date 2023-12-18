Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
WARRIORS!
WARRIORS NUMBERS!
The current performance of the Golden State Warriors in the NBA reveals a team with distinct characteristics in different aspects of the game. In terms of scoring, they rank 11th, maintaining an average of 115 points per game. They stand out especially in rebounding, ranking in 2nd place, with an impressive average of 47.3. However, his field goal efficiency is moderate, ranking 26th, with a success percentage of 45.1%. While they maintain a respectable position in free throw percentage (13th place, 78.8%), the team faces challenges in rim protection, ranking 28th in blocks per game at just 3.3. The assist-to-turnover ratio and number of steals are also below average, indicating potential areas of improvement for the Warriors.
WARRIORS LEADERS!
This season, Stephen Curry stands out as the team's top scorer, with an impressive average of 28.6 points per game, followed by Klay Thompson with 16.0 and Jonathan Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins, both with an average of 12.0 points. Kevon Looney leads the rebounds, recording an average of 8.2, while Chris Paul stands out in assists, with an average of 7.2 per game, followed by Draymond Green with 5.8. Chris Paul also leads in steals, recording 1.4 per game, and Draymond Green stands out in blocks, with an average of 0.7. As for the In terms of shooting efficiency, Kevon Looney leads the way with a remarkable 57.7% success percentage, followed by Trayce Jackson-Davis with 53.8%. These statistics reflect the outstanding performance of individual leaders, contributing to the team's success this season.
BLAZERS NUMBERS!
The performance of the Portland Trail Blazers basketball team this season is marked by extremes. Although they stand out positively in the percentage of free throws, occupying 8th place with 79.5%, they face significant challenges in other areas. When it comes to scoring per game, they rank 29th, recording an average of 107 points, and rank 30th in assists per game, with 22.3. Efficiency in field plays is a concern, as they occupy last position, with a success percentage of 43.2%. Additionally, his assist/turnover ratio is the worst in the league, ranking 30th at 1.5. Despite excelling in steals, ranking 2nd with 8.8 per game, the Trail Blazers face significant challenges in fundamental aspects of the game.
BLAZERS LEADERS!
This season, Anfernee Simons leads in scoring, recording an impressive average of 24.6 points per game, followed by Jerami Grant with 22.1 and Shaedon Sharpe with 18.1. Deandre Ayton stands out in terms of rebounds, accumulating an average of 10.7, while Malcolm Brogdon leads in assists, with 5.8 per game, closely followed by Anfernee Simons with 5.2. Matisse Thybulle leads in steals, registering 1.5 per game, and Robert Williams III stands out in blocks, with an average of 1.2. As for the In shooting efficiency, Robert Williams III leads the way with an impressive 65.4% success percentage, followed by Deandre Ayton with 57.9%. These statistics reflect the outstanding performance of individual leaders contributing to the team's success this season.
HOW DO THE WARRIORS ARRIVE?
In the NBA's Western Conference, the race for leadership is tight, with the Sacramento Kings, LA Clippers and LA Lakers putting in solid performances. Sacramento leads with 14 wins and 9 losses, maintaining a minimal advantage. The Clippers and Lakers are in a tight battle, both with 14 wins, but the Lakers have a slight percentage advantage. The Phoenix Suns follow closely, with 13 wins and 12 losses, just 2 games behind the leader. Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors face challenges, recording 10 wins and 14 losses. With a difference of 4.5 games in relation to the leader, the Warriors are looking to improve their performance to enter the competition. The dispute in the Western Conference promises excitement as the season progresses.
HOW DO THE BLAZERS ARRIVE?
In the Western Conference, Minnesota leads with an impressive 18-5 record while maintaining a solid .783 winning percentage. Denver remains in second place, accumulating 17 wins and 9 losses, remaining 2.5 games away from the leader. Third place is occupied by Oklahoma City, which has 15 wins and 8 losses, with a percentage of .652, placing it 3 games behind Minnesota. Utah is in fourth place, with a less consistent performance, recording 9 wins and 16 losses, being 10 games away from the lead. Finally, Portland finds itself in fifth place, struggling with just 6 wins in 23 games, resulting in a .261 winning percentage and a 12-game deficit to the conference leader.
The game will be played atModa Center
The Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors game will be played at Moda Center, with a capacity at 20.454 people.
