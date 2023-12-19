Houston Rockets vs Cleveland Cavaliers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Houston Rockets vs Cleveland Cavaliers live from the NBA 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Houston Rockets vs Cleveland Cavaliers live corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Houston Rockets vs Cleveland Cavaliers online and live from the NBA 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Houston Rockets vs Cleveland Cavaliers game in various countries:
Argentina: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 21 hours on NBA League Pass
Chile: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 20 hours on NBATV
Spain: 02 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 18 hours on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 20 hours in NBA League Pass

Rockets absences!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Jalen Green, player to watch!
The Houston point guard is the great jewel of the Rockets and he finished his first season as one of the team's offensive leaders with an average of 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. The Rockets' young promise is ready for his third year in the NBA and is taking advantage of the team's momentum to fight to be at the top of the Western Conference and he was considered one of the great players for this season due to his good performance. moment. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Fred VanVleet and Alperen Sengun will be essential for Houston to meet its objectives.
How do the Rockets arrive?
The Houston team begins a new season after being left out of the Playoffs and finishing in second-to-last place in the Western Conference. The Rockets finished with a record of 22 wins and 60 losses to place fourteenth in the West. The Rockets are a team in reconstruction and although the project has great doubts, little by little they have been improving the squad, however, it seems difficult for this team to fight for a place in the Play-In, but it could surprise against one of the best in each conference. For this season the Rockets maintained their young core and brought in new reinforcements such as Dillon Brooks, Reggie Bullock, Victor Oladipo, Fred VanVleet, Aaron Holiday and Jeff Green, in addition to adding Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore through the draft. The team's mystery revolves around the high level that this group of young players can show with the experienced players who came to the squad. Houston's goal is to try to show improvement against teams like Washington and Orlando that are also rebuilding.
Cavs absences!
These are players who are on the team's injured list: None.
Donovan Mitchell, player to watch!
The Cleveland forward is one of the new figures on the team and hopes that the 2023-2024 season will be one of the best. He finished the season as one of the Cavs' offensive leaders with an average of 25.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game per game. The figure of the Cavaliers comes into this new season looking to get the team into the playoffs and reach a conference final with great young talent to become a competitive team. The point guard's connection with players like Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen will be essential to meet Cleveland's objectives. Mitchell will be the one who will attract all the spotlight and that will help take the pressure off of the promising youngsters.
How do the Cavs get there?
The Cleveland team arrives after having had a good season, the team managed to get into the Western Conference Playoffs, but they were eliminated in the first round against the Knicks. Last season, Cleveland had a positive record with 51 wins and 31 losses, finishing in fourth place in the standings. Now, the team has been reinforced with big names such as Max Strus and Damian Jones, to reinforce all the lines of the team that already has several stars such as Donovan Mitchell, Jarret Allen, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. Likewise, Emoni Bates was the addition to the team through the draft, this is one of the prospects that could give the biggest surprise despite being a second round pick. This year's goal is to get into the playoffs and fight to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
Where is the game?
The Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse located in the city of Cleveland will be the venue for this regular season duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023-2024 NBA in their respective conference. This stadium has capacity for 19,400 fans and was inaugurated in 1994.
Welcome!
Welcome to the broadcast of the Houston Rockets vs Cleveland Cavaliers match, corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season. The meeting will take place at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, at 7 p.m.