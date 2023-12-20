Since joining the NBA in 2020 as the 12th pick in the draft, Haliburton has proven that he is an elite playmaker for the Pacers.

This season, the 23-year-old has led in assists averaging an astonishing twelve per game ahead of Trae Young and last years finals MVP, Nikola Jokic.

The importance of Tyrese Haliburton

Haliburton offers great vision when moving up the court and has been unselfish with the ball passing to teammates with a better opportunity to shoot.

The point guard rarely losses the ball and averages six assists for every loss of possession which is a stat that even Chris Paul has never been able to achieve.

Due to Haliburton’s great performances, Indiana average the most points in the NBA with just over 127 points per game which is the most any team has ever managed in a full season.

The Pacers’ superstar plays with a high tempo and uses his attacking IQ to push the ball forward under pressure.

Haliburton makes around 94 touches per game which is the second highest in the league and is usually at the heart of every play when he is on the court.

He creates space for himself and teammates with different passing techniques, fakes and eye contact to confuse defenders who are often left helpless in their own half.

How the team helps Haliburton to flourish

Rick Carlisle has created a system which allows Haliburton to express himself on the court and demonstrate his incredible talent.

The Pacers make ghost screens to distract the opposition and create space for teammates which gives Haliburton multiple passing options.

This movement also allows him to push into the paint for a lay-up or adjust his body for an open three.

What’s next?

The inform point guard is currently out with a knee injury but should be available soon as Indiana look to make an early push for the play-offs.