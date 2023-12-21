Cleveland Cavaliers vs Utah Jazz LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game
Image: Twitter Cleveland Cavaliers

Update Live Commentary
7:00 AM2 hours ago

Tune in here Cleveland Cavaliers vs Utah Jazz Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Cleveland Cavaliers vs Utah Jazz live, as well as the latest information from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Cleveland Cavaliers vs Utah Jazz live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
6:55 AM2 hours ago

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Utah Jazz match live on TV and online?

The match Cleveland Cavaliers vs Utah Jazz will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
6:50 AM2 hours ago

What time is Cleveland Cavaliers vs Utah Jazz?

This is the start time of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Utah Jazz game on December 20, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 2:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (December 21)
Mexico: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
6:45 AM2 hours ago

Key player in Utah Jazz

One of the most outstanding players in Utah Jazz is Lauri Markkanen, the 26 years old player born in Finland comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 28 points.
6:40 AM2 hours ago

Key player for Cleveland Cavaliers

One of the players to watch out for in Cleveland Cavaliers is Donovan Mitchell, the 27-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 37 points.
6:35 AM2 hours ago

Last game between both teams

The last time these two teams faced each other was last January 10, 2023 in the framework of the NBA 2022-2023 regular season, where Utah Jazz managed to win by a score of 116 points against Cleveland Cavaliers' 114.
The player who scored the most points for Utah Jazz in that game was Jordan Clarkson with 32, while the player who scored the most points for Cleveland Cavaliers in that game was Donovan Mitchell with 46.
6:30 AM2 hours ago

History Cleveland Cavaliers vs Utah Jazz

The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Cleveland Cavaliers, as of the last five games they have won three, while Utah Jazz has won two, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Cleveland Cavaliers who has scored 586 points compared to 544 for Utah Jazz.
6:25 AM2 hours ago

Actuality - Utah Jazz

Utah Jazz has had a bad performance in the 2023-2024 NBA season, after playing 26 games, winning nine and losing 17.
  • Last five games

Utah Jazz 103 - 117 Los Angeles Clippers
Oklahoma City Thunder 134 - 120 Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz 117 - 113 New York Knicks
Portland Trail Blazers 114 - 122 Utah Jazz
Sacramento Kings 125 - 104 Utah Jazz

6:20 AM2 hours ago

Actuality - Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers has had a good performance in the actuality NBA season. After playing 26 games, they won 14 and lost 12.
  • Last five games

Miami Heat 99 - 111 Cleveland Cavaliers
Orlando Magic 104 - 94 Cleveland Cavaliers
Boston Celtics 120 - 113 Cleveland Cavaliers
Boston Celtics 116 - 107 Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers 127 - 119 Atlanta Hawks

6:15 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Stadium

The match between Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz will take place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Stadium in the city of Cleveland (United States), the stadium is where the Cleveland Cavaliers team plays its home games, was built in 1992 and has a capacity for approximately 19,450 spectators.
Image: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Image: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
 
6:10 AM2 hours ago

Start of transmission

Hello everyone! Welcome to the broadcast of the match Cleveland Cavaliers vs Utah Jazz live, valid for NBA 2023-2024 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pregame analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
