Los Angeles Lakers vs Chicago Bulls LIVE Score Updates (0-0)

Update Live Commentary
2Q | 7:46
The Bulls do not slow down and continue to dominate on the court, the Angelenos have been eliminated.
2Q | 10:02
Time out Lakers, 15 lead for Chicago and the Angelenos stop the game to try to cool down the rival.
2Q | 12:00
Start of the second quarter.
End of the first
The first quarter ends.
1Q | 1:03
Control of the Bulls who will win the first period.
1Q | 3:12
Leading 11 for Chicago, the Lakers adjust to try to get into the game.
1Q | 5:48
Chicago continues to lead the game and is dominating with the perimeter game.
1Q | 7:35
10-0 run by the Bulls who regain the lead of the game and win by 5.
1Q | 9:53
Good start to the game, the Lakers show better rhythm and force the time requested by the Bulls.
1Q | 12:00
The game begins.
About to start
We are just a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the game and the previous NBA protocols.
Bulls lineup!
These are the Bulls' starters for tonight's game:
Lakers lineup!
These are the 5 that the Lakers start for today's game:
Referees
Tyler Ford (#39), Sean Corbin (#33) and Brent Barnaky (#36) are the designated referees for the 2023-2024 NBA game between Bulls and Lakers.
Bulls appeared!
The Chicago team arrived at their stadium for today's game:
Compton's in the house for Game Day. pic.twitter.com/vujWLGVUzw— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) December 20, 2023
Here are the Lakers!
Those from LA are already in the vicinity of the United Center for today's game:
Duo's in the building.— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 20, 2023
Get 'em to All-Star ⭐️
Last duel!
The last time the Bulls and Lakers met was during the last regular season when the LA team won at home by a score of 118 to 109.
¡Último duelo!
La última ocasión en que Bulls y Lakers se vieron la cara fue durante la temporada regular pasada cuando los de LA sacaron la victoria en casa por marcador de 118 a 109.
Head to head
A close match awaits us between both teams, here we share the latest results of both teams.
Here we go!
We are just under an hour before the game between the Chicago Bulls and the Los Angeles Lakers begins at the United Center. Both quintets will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow the Los Angeles Lakers vs Chicago Bulls live from the NBA 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Los Angeles Lakers vs Chicago Bulls live corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the United Center. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch the Los Angeles Lakers vs Chicago Bulls online and live in the NBA 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Los Angeles Lakers vs Chicago Bulls game in several countries:
Argentina: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 22 hours on NBA League Pass
Chile: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 20 hours on NBATV
Spain: 02 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 19 hours on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Lakers absences!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
LeBron James, player to watch!
Year 21 for the top figure of the Los Angeles Lakers, who will seek to get the Los Angeles team to the Playoffs again. The Lakers star finished the regular season in a great moment, leading the team on offense with an average of 30.3 points, 8.2 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game. Although LeBron had a great season and was among the MVP candidates, this could not reflect his great year for the Los Angeles team. The physical condition of the team was one of the big problems and this led the board to rejuvenate the squad around its best player. Lebron's connection with Austin Reaves and the health of Anthony Davis will be critical to this team's aspirations. The King is one of the candidates for the MVP of the regular season, the doubts focus more on what the Lakers can do.
How do the Lakers arrive?
The Los Angeles team finished the regular season with a record of 43 wins and 39 losses to finish in seventh place behind the Warriors, and managed to get the last ticket to the Play-In. The Los Angeles team fell in the conference final against the Nuggets and failed to add another title. The Lakers' campaign was full of injuries and constant news about the bad relationship between some former players with the coaching staff and Lebron James. After Darvin Ham's great campaign, free agency began with the mission of rejuvenating the squad and forming a competitive team. Players like Jaxon Hayes, Prince Tauren, Cam Reddish, Gabe Vincent and Christian Wood arrived. The team's mission for this year is to have a good season and get into the playoffs to fight for the championship again. At the moment it seems that the team will not make any more important moves and will focus on giving the LeBron-Davis-Reaves trio one more chance. The Lakers will begin this preseason with great need to demonstrate their improvement for the regular season and we will see for the first time the new faces in the gold and purple uniform.
Bulls absences!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
DeMar DeRozan, player to watch!
The Chicago forward is one of the great figures of the team and hopes that the 2023-2024 season will be one of the best. He started the season as one of the Bulls' offensive leaders with an average of 25.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game per game. The figure of the Bulls has had to carry the team due to the losses of great teammates, but the return of Zach Lavine will help the team begin to achieve better results. The forward's connection with players like Lonzo Ball, Zach Lavine and Nikola Vucevic will be essential to meet Chicago's objectives. DeRozan will look to be the team's leading scorer and they will look to fight for a place in the Eastern Conference Final.
How do the Bulls get there?
The Chicago team arrives after having had a great season, the project surprised with the rapid adaptation of DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball, with this they achieved a record of 40 wins and 42 losses. They qualified for the playoffs in tenth place in the East, however, once there they were easily surpassed by Miami in the Play-In round, ending with a bad season. The project in Chicago remains intact for this new season and with very few changes, however, injuries have affected the team and Lonzo Ball continues to be unavailable for the team, and Zach Lavine continues with a minutes restriction. Those from Chicago have a great squad, including Nikola Vucevic, DeMar DeRozan, Zach Lavine, Alex Caruso, Lonzo Ball and Coby White. This year's goal is to get into the playoffs, improving last year's position, and fighting to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
Where is the game?
The United Center located in the city of Chicago will be the venue for this seasonal duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023-2024 NBA in their respective conference. This stadium has capacity for 23,500 fans and was inaugurated in 1992.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Los Angeles Lakers vs Chicago Bulls match, corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season. The meeting will take place at the United Center, at 8 p.m.