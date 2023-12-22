New Orleans Pelicans vs Cleveland Cavaliers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Donovan Mitchell!
Speculated to be leaving the Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell reinforced his desire to stay: "My focus is on the Cavaliers. We've got two guys out, so I'm not going to answer anything. And no disrespect. I appreciate that you have to ask the question, but I'm not going to get into that. My focus is on those absences, on trying to find a way to get my role... when he's not there, I have to fill that void. I can't do everything, but, as I said, we'll do it as a group. At the end of the day, he's an all-star. So we came here and built this together. It's not me against him. It's unfortunate that, for two years, there have been unforeseeable accidents that are out of his control. I'm going to keep playing the way I do until he comes back. The only way we can make that breakthrough is if we're on the court together. That won't happen if it's just one of us."
Finally, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that Mitchell will leave the Cavs: "Mitchell will not renew with Cleveland. So one name I've heard from several sources to keep an eye on, in case the Knicks don't close with him, is the Brooklyn Nets. Both teams have plenty of assets to complete the deal"
Injury Report: Pelicans
For the match the Pelicans will be without Larry Nance Jr and Matrt Ryan, both injured, as well as Zion Williamson, Herbert Jones, Jonas Valanciunas and Cody Zeller, all listed as questionable.
Injury Report: Cavs
The Cavaliers will be without Ty Jerome, Evan Mobley, Darius Garland and Ricky Rubio, all injured.
Western Conference
The Pelicans are in seventh place in the Western Conference with 16 wins and 12 losses, above the Lakers, who have 15 wins and 12 losses, the Rockets, with 13 wins and 11 losses, the Suns, with 14 wins and 13 losses, and the Warriors, with 13 wins and 14 losses, as well as below the Clippers and Mavericks, with 16 wins and 10 losses, the Kings, with 16 wins and nine losses, and the Nuggets, with 18 wins and 10 losses.
Eastern Conference
The Cavaliers are in sixth place in the Eastern Conference with 15 wins and 12 losses, tied with the Heat, and below the Knicks, with 15 wins and 11 losses, the Magic, who have 16 wins and nine losses, and the 76ers, who have 18 wins and eight losses. Just below the Cavs are the Pacers, with 13 wins and 12 losses, the Nets, with 13 wins and 13 losses, and the Hawks and Raptors, both with 11 wins and 15 losses.
Last Matches: Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans come into the match with four wins and one loss. On Monday, the winning streak began with a 121-107 victory over the Timberwolves, and on Wednesday (13), a 142-122 victory over the Wizards. On Friday (15), by 112-107, the win came against the Hornets and on Sunday (17), against the Spurs, the win came by 146-110. And last Tuesday (19), by 115-113, the loss came against the Grizzlies.
Last Matches: Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers come into the match with two wins and three losses in their last games. On Monday (11), they lost 104-94 to the Magic. On Tuesday (12), the loss came to the Celtics by 120-113, and on Thursday (14), again to the Celtics, the loss was by 116-107. Then on Saturday (16), by 127-119, the win was over the Hawks, and finally on Monday (18), by 135-130, in overtime, the win was over the Rockets.
