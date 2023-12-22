Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Follow here Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves match for NBA 2023?
This is the start time of the game Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves of December 21st in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Argentina: 11:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 10:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 11:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 11:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 10:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 10:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 9:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 4:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 8:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 10:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 9:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 11:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Latest Los Angeles Lakers lineup
The last quintet of the Los Angeles Lakers:
Taurean Prince, D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Taurean Prince, D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Latest Minnesota Timberwolves lineup
The last Minnesota Timberwolves quintet:
Jaden McDaniels, Mike Conley, Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards.
Jaden McDaniels, Mike Conley, Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards.
Los Angeles Lakers Players to Watch
You have to pay attention to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First, power forward LeBron James (#6), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his 19th year in the league. In the 2023-2024 regular season he averages 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game, they will be very important for the offense and have a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Anthony Davis (#3) who this season has managed to average 23.0 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. The team needs him to get rebounds and control the defense. Finally, point guard D'Angelo Russell (#1) is the third most important player on the team. Last season he had an excellent tournament and it is his seventh tournament in the NBA. This season he has averaged 17.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists.
Los Angeles Lakers in the tournament
The Los Angeles Lakers had a good start to the regular season, with 15 games won and 12 lost, they established themselves in eighth place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they lost in the first round of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. Their last game was on December 18 against the New York Knicks, where the Los Angeles Lakers lost 114 to 109 at the Crypto.com Arena and thus the Los Angeles Lakers suffered another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the matchup, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team from the Western Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Minnesota Timberwolves Players to Watch
The next three players are the most important players on the team and they will lead their team to victory. First, center Karl-Anthony Towns (#32) is one of the best players in the league, averaging 21.6 points, 9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game this season. He is a very consistent player and is the star of the team. He must lead the offense and defense to win the game. Another player is point guard Anthony Edwards (#1), the last tournament helped the team have a good season and at the moment he has averaged 21.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists in the 2023-2024 season. He is one of the best shooters in the league and we should keep an eye on him. Finally, center Rudy Gobert (#27) had his contract extended this season and is expected to become the team's third most important player. In the tournament he has averaged 13.6 points, 12.6 rebounds and 1 assists per game.
Minnesota Timberwolves in the tournament
The Minnesota Timberwolves started the tournament very well, this year they are once again a strong team competing in the Western Conference. They had a good start to the 2023-2024 regular season, with 20 games won and 5 lost, they are in first place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they lost in the first round of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can be the first place in the west. Their last game was on December 18 against the Miami Heat, where the Minnesota Timberwolves lost 112 to 108 at the Kaseya Center and thus suffered another defeat in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Thursday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Target Center will be the venue for this NBA regular season game, located in the city of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Since October 13, 1990, it has been the home of the Minnesota Timberwolves, cost 104 million dollars and has a capacity of 20,500 spectators.