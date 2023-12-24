Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Darvin Haim!
Lakers head coach Darvin Haim heaped praise on Austin Reaves: "I don't think he gets enough credit for how competitive he is," Ham said of Reaves. "He's a competitor, man. You see him work on his game, try to make plays for his team, make plays on both ends of the court - he's just a highly, highly, highly intelligent thinker and basketball worker, and it shows once we get to those moments where we need him. As I mentioned with Bron and AD, Austin is also one of those guys who can carry the group through certain segments of the game, finish games, make all the big plays. He wasn't feeling well tonight. I don't think many people know that. I mean no disrespect, but LeBron is the best quarterback in the NBA. He understands these moments and what we're trying to achieve on certain possessions. When we need to be aggressive, when we need to be more methodical, more attentive. Also, he knows how to expose the opposing team's defense, how to try to get an advantage. So he's done that throughout his career. So it's nothing shocking. Anyway, it's the communication, the consistency of having a plan and a strategy on both sides of the court. He led us in all of that. You have some of the greatest competitors in the world, and if you give us the opportunity to play for something meaningful or an incentive, then you'll get what you're looking for. The NBA Cup is what it is. In it, we have the opportunity to play on a big stage, be on national television, represent our families, our communities, where we come from."
LeBron!
After winning the 'NBA Cup', LeBron James defended celebrating the title: "I think that's fantastic, first of all. To be able to stop and celebrate victories during the marathon of the NBA season is pretty cool. This was no ordinary tournament, because we're talking about the first edition. So all the fans who couldn't be in Las Vegas had the chance to share this moment with us today. It's something that will last forever. It's a combination of everything. I mean, it's the emotional fatigue. It's the physical fatigue. It's the fatigue of the season and when you're not winning, obviously it's the fatigue of frustration."
Injury Report
The Thunder will be without injured Josh Giddey for the match. The Lakers, on the other hand, will not only have the injured Jalen Hood-Schifino, but have Gaber Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt, Rui Hachimura, Anthony Davis and LeBron James listed as questionable.
Western Conference: Lakers
In the same Conference, the Lakers are in 10th place with 15 wins and 14 losses, below the Suns with 14 wins and 13 losses, the Rockets with 13 wins and 12 losses and the Pelicans with 17 wins and 12 losses, but also above the Warriors with 13 wins and 14 losses and the Jazz with 11 wins and 18 losses.
Western Conference: Thunder
In the Western Conference, the Thunder are in second place with 18 wins and six losses, below only the Timberwolves, who have 21 wins and six losses, and above the Nuggets, who have 19 wins and 10 losses, the Kings, who have 16 wins and 10 losses, the Clippers, with 17 wins and 11 losses, and the Mavericks, with 16 wins and 11 losses.
Last Matches: Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers come into the match with four defeats and one win in their last games. On Wednesday (13), they beat the Spurs 122-119. On Friday (15), by 129-115, they lost to the same Spurs. On Tuesday (19), by 114-109, the defeat came against the Knicks. On Wednesday (20), by 124-108, the defeat came against the Bulls and on Thursday (21), against the Timberwolves, the defeat came by 118-111.
Last Matches: Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder come into the match with four wins and one loss in their last games. On Monday (11), they won 134-120 against the Jazz. On Friday (15), by 128-123, the defeat came against the Kings. On Saturday (16), by 118-117, the win came against the Nuggets. On Monday (18), a 116-97 win over the Grizzlies and, on Thursday (21), a 134-115 win over the Clippers.
