Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Follow here Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls match for NBA 2023?
This is the start time of the game Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls of December 23rd in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Argentina: 8:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 8:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 8:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 1:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 7:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Latest Cleveland Cavaliers lineup
The last Cleveland Cavaliers quintet:
Evan Mobley, Isaac Okoro, Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell.
Evan Mobley, Isaac Okoro, Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell.
Latest Chicago Bulls lineup
The last Chicago Bulls quintet:
DeMar DeRozan, Torrey Craig, Coby White, Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine.
DeMar DeRozan, Torrey Craig, Coby White, Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine.
Cleveland Cavaliers Players to Watch
You have to pay attention to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First, power forward Donovan Mitchell (#45), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his fifth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season he averages 27.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and have a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Jarrett Allen (#31) who this season has managed to average 14.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. The team needs him to get rebounds and control the defense. Finally, point guard Darius Garland (#10) will be key in providing assists. Last season he had an excellent tournament and this season he has averaged 21.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists.
Cleveland Cavaliers in the tournament
The Cleveland Cavaliers had a good start to the regular season, with 16 games won and 13 lost, they established themselves in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they lost in the Eastern Conference semifinals, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. Their last game was on December 21 against the New Orleans Pelicans, where the Cleveland Cavaliers lost 123 to 104 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and thus the Cleveland Cavaliers suffered another loss in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the matchup, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team from the Eastern Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Chicago Bulls Players to Watch
You have to pay attention to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First, forward DeMar DeRozan (#11), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his thirteenth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season he averages 25.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5 assists per game, they will be very important for the offense and have a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Nikola Vucevic (#9) who is a very important player for the defense and this season he has managed to average 18 points, 11.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. The team needs him to get rebounds and control the defense. Finally, forward Zach LaVine (#8) is the second most important player on the team. Last season he had an excellent tournament and it is his eighth tournament in the NBA. This season he has averaged 23.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists.
Chicago Bulls in the tournament
The Chicago Bulls started the tournament very poorly, this year they are once again a strong team competing in the Eastern Conference. They had a bad start to the 2023-2024 regular season, with 13 games won and 17 lost, they are in eleventh place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they were out of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can be first place in the east. Their last game was on December 21 against the San Antonio Spurs, where the Chicago Bulls won 114-95 at the United Center and thus achieved another victory in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Saturday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The United Center will be the venue for this NBA regular season game, located in Chicago, Illinois. Since August 18, 1994, it has been the home of the Chicago Bulls and has a capacity of 21,711 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NBA 2023: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls!
My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.