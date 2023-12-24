Will There Be a New Christmas Day King?

For as long as I can remember, NBA Christmas day games have consisted of the positivity, love, and appreciation that the festive season calls for. NBA players take the opportunity to share the floor with one another, aiming to put on an especially competitive and entertaining display of skill and ability, for those in the stands and watching from home to enjoy. Amidst a time that revolves around giving to and appreciating others, it is quite fitting that the most well-equipped basketball players in the world are able to maintain their competitive nature whilst upholding the true spirit of the Christmas holiday.

It is undeniable that we have witnessed many all-time performances upon the hardwood on December 25th throughout the years, including Wilt Chamberlain’s 59 points and 36 boards, Oscar Robertson’s 40 point, 17 assist and 12 rebound triple double, and LeBron James’ soon to be 18 years of total Christmas day dominance. Despite the countless outstanding Christmas day performances that have graced this league throughout its time, one can only look to Bernard King’s 60 point bomb in 1984 as one that may very well stand above all others. This record is still standing today, and has remained untouched for an astonishing 39 years and counting. With the league currently consisting of the most efficient league-wide offensive ratings we have ever witnessed, alongside an only uptrending pattern of this statistic from one year to the next, it would not be outlandish to assume that this may very well be the year that Mr. King’s record is finally shattered as we watch a new contender steal the throne.

Individually scoring 60 points in a game in the NBA is an achievement that we normally reserve and attribute to only the best of the best. However, we have witnessed an unprecedented spike in the frequency of 60 point performances in recent years. Being only three years into the 2020s, the number of 60 point performances league wide this decade (11) has already more than doubled in comparison to the decade within which Bernard King set his Christmas day record (5). This does not guarantee us a new record this year, but with players such as Joel Embiid on track to having a career year, currently averaging 35 points on efficient splits, it would be foolish to count this possibility out completely.

Who Could Break King's Record This Year?

This year’s Christmas day slate is bringing us a lot of good quality matchups, including another potentially drama-filled Luka Doncic vs Devin Booker matchup when the Mavericks face the Suns, Joel Embiid continuing his streak of torching opponent defenses when the Sixers face the Heat, Giannis and the Bucks taking on Brunson’s Knicks, two former multi-time MVPs in Curry and Jokic facing off in Golden State’s matchup with the Denver Nuggets, and of course the most iconic all-time matchup between two absolute powerhouse franchises, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics. With a slate of such a magnitude, there are a handful of players that could realistically pop off for 60+ points and push Bernard King down the all-time Christmas day game scoring list, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry, Jayson Tatum, Anthony Davis, and LeBron James, just to name a few of the more likely contenders to this title. As aforementioned, the level of offensive output we are witnessing today is overly impressive, making this Christmas day one with a lot of promise and potential for a new scoring record, or at the very least an array of unforgettable and iconic moments for the basketball world to enjoy and hold on to.

